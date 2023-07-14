Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities; and

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.

We invest principally in equity securities of companies that we believe have prospects for robust and sustainable growth of revenues and earnings. We may invest in the equity securities of companies of any market capitalization. We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.