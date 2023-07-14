Thomas (Tom) Ognar is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Dynamic Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management, where he worked as a research analyst and later became a portfolio manager. Before that, he was a research analyst with M&I Investment Management Corp. and a trader with Republic Securities, Inc. He began his investment industry career in 1993. Tom earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is an alumnus of the Applied Security Analysis Program and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.