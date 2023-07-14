Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
21.7%
1 yr return
20.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$72 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.7%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies that have solid long-term growth records and the potential for good future growth. The fund may invest in common stocks and other securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States to a limited extent.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RAFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|70.69%
|1 Yr
|20.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|32.95%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|46.71%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|54.57%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|53.95%
* Annualized
|RAFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAFCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72 B
|189 K
|222 B
|2.53%
|Number of Holdings
|216
|2
|3509
|10.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.3 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|3.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.73%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|91.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAFCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.43%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|84.92%
|Cash
|4.47%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|10.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.09%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|6.80%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|16.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|7.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|6.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAFCX % Rank
|Technology
|25.90%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|81.72%
|Healthcare
|20.55%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|5.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.27%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|43.77%
|Communication Services
|12.63%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|26.39%
|Financial Services
|10.51%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|36.23%
|Industrials
|7.71%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|28.20%
|Consumer Defense
|3.73%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|50.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.96%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|56.80%
|Energy
|0.95%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|38.61%
|Real Estate
|0.79%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|53.61%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|33.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAFCX % Rank
|US
|87.28%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|85.90%
|Non US
|8.15%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|17.38%
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|47.41%
|Management Fee
|0.29%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|7.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.49%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|10.05%
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|41.06%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|17.37%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.28%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|46.57%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2011
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2010
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2007
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2007
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2006
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2003
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2002
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
James Terrile is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care supplies & equipment, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Prior to joining Capital, James was an equity research analyst for Gabelli Asset Management Company in New York.
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Lawrence R. Solomon is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 38 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 37 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Larry was an equity investment analyst covering computer hardware, software, communications equipment, computer services and imaging. Prior to joining Capital, he was an economic consultant and research analyst for Data Resources, Inc. in Los Angeles. Larry holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Occidental College, graduating cum laude, and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Larry is based in San Francisco.
Jul 02, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Aidan O’Connell is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is also a research director and an equity investment analyst and has research responsibility as a U.S. small- and mid-cap generalist. He has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Prior to joining Capital, he was an investment analyst and portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investments. Before that, Aidan was a research associate and corporate finance associate at Hambrecht & Quist. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in international studies from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, and a bachelor’s degree in French and English from Dartmouth College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Aidan is based in London.
Oct 01, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Jessica C. Spaly is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, she covers U.S. retailing and e-commerce companies. She has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Prior to joining Capital, Jessica was a private equity analyst for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and an analyst in mergers and acquisitions for Morgan Stanley. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, graduating with high distinction as a Baker Scholar, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard College graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Jessica is based in San Francisco.
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Martin Jacobs is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 21 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. industrials, machinery and electrical equipment companies. Before joining Capital, Martin was an executive director and senior investment analyst at Brinson Partners, Inc. in Chicago and an industry analyst at Security Pacific Merchant Bank in New York. He was also a research analyst at the Wharton Center for Applied Research, Inc.
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Cheryl E. Frank is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered health care services and software companies in both the U.S. and Europe. Prior to joining Capital, she was a fixed income derivatives marketing associate at J.P. Morgan. She holds an MBA and a certificate in global management and public management from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and public policy from Harvard College graduating cum laude. Cheryl is based in San Francisco.
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Gregory W. Wendt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, he continues to cover U.S. casinos & gaming, restaurants and small-cap companies. Greg has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he also covered merchandising and leisure facilities. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Chicago. Greg is based in San Francisco.
Nov 22, 2019
2.52
2.5%
Eric H. Stern is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care, insurance, autos and life science companies. Before joining Capital, he served as an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions department of Morgan Stanley & Company.
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
