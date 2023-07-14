Home
Vitals

YTD Return

21.4%

1 yr return

20.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$72 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FMCMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds AMCAP Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Terrile

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies that have solid long-term growth records and the potential for good future growth. The fund may invest in common stocks and other securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States to a limited extent.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

FMCMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.4% -41.7% 64.0% 72.47%
1 Yr 20.4% -46.2% 77.9% 32.21%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% 80.25%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 88.95%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 82.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -85.9% 81.6% 46.91%
2021 8.0% -31.0% 26.7% 23.33%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.4% -41.7% 64.0% 69.43%
1 Yr 20.4% -46.2% 77.9% 29.58%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% 78.57%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 87.36%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 81.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -85.9% 81.6% 46.99%
2021 8.0% -31.0% 26.7% 23.25%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FMCMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMCMX Category Low Category High FMCMX % Rank
Net Assets 72 B 189 K 222 B 2.63%
Number of Holdings 216 2 3509 10.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.3 B -1.37 M 104 B 3.54%
Weighting of Top 10 30.73% 11.4% 116.5% 91.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.45%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 4.47%
  3. Netflix Inc 4.26%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMCMX % Rank
Stocks 		95.43% 50.26% 104.50% 84.91%
Cash 		4.47% -10.83% 49.73% 10.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 4.41% 6.92%
Other 		0.01% -2.66% 17.15% 16.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 44.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 44.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMCMX % Rank
Technology 		25.90% 0.00% 65.70% 81.70%
Healthcare 		20.55% 0.00% 39.76% 5.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.27% 0.00% 62.57% 43.86%
Communication Services 		12.63% 0.00% 66.40% 26.63%
Financial Services 		10.51% 0.00% 43.06% 36.85%
Industrials 		7.71% 0.00% 30.65% 28.19%
Consumer Defense 		3.73% 0.00% 25.50% 50.12%
Basic Materials 		0.96% 0.00% 18.91% 56.88%
Energy 		0.95% 0.00% 41.09% 38.75%
Real Estate 		0.79% 0.00% 16.05% 53.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 62.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMCMX % Rank
US 		87.28% 34.69% 100.00% 85.99%
Non US 		8.15% 0.00% 54.22% 17.31%

FMCMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.01% 20.29% 94.21%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.50% 7.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 1.02% 10.88%

Sales Fees

FMCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FMCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 316.74% 42.72%

FMCMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMCMX Category Low Category High FMCMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.01% 0.00% 41.07% 52.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMCMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMCMX Category Low Category High FMCMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.31% -6.13% 1.75% 12.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMCMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FMCMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Terrile

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

James Terrile is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care supplies & equipment, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Prior to joining Capital, James was an equity research analyst for Gabelli Asset Management Company in New York.

Lawrence Solomon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Lawrence R. Solomon is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 38 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 37 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Larry was an equity investment analyst covering computer hardware, software, communications equipment, computer services and imaging. Prior to joining Capital, he was an economic consultant and research analyst for Data Resources, Inc. in Los Angeles. Larry holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Occidental College, graduating cum laude, and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Larry is based in San Francisco.

Aidan O'Connell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Aidan O’Connell is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is also a research director and an equity investment analyst and has research responsibility as a U.S. small- and mid-cap generalist. He has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Prior to joining Capital, he was an investment analyst and portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investments. Before that, Aidan was a research associate and corporate finance associate at Hambrecht & Quist. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in international studies from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, and a bachelor’s degree in French and English from Dartmouth College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Aidan is based in London.

Jessica Spaly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Jessica C. Spaly is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, she covers U.S. retailing and e-commerce companies. She has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Prior to joining Capital, Jessica was a private equity analyst for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and an analyst in mergers and acquisitions for Morgan Stanley. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, graduating with high distinction as a Baker Scholar, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard College graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Jessica is based in San Francisco.

Martin Jacobs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Martin Jacobs is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 21 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. industrials, machinery and electrical equipment companies. Before joining Capital, Martin was an executive director and senior investment analyst at Brinson Partners, Inc. in Chicago and an industry analyst at Security Pacific Merchant Bank in New York. He was also a research analyst at the Wharton Center for Applied Research, Inc.

Cheryl Frank

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Cheryl E. Frank is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered health care services and software companies in both the U.S. and Europe. Prior to joining Capital, she was a fixed income derivatives marketing associate at J.P. Morgan. She holds an MBA and a certificate in global management and public management from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and public policy from Harvard College graduating cum laude. Cheryl is based in San Francisco.

Gregory Wendt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Gregory W. Wendt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, he continues to cover U.S. casinos & gaming, restaurants and small-cap companies. Greg has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he also covered merchandising and leisure facilities. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Chicago. Greg is based in San Francisco.

Eric Stern

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 22, 2019

2.52

2.5%

Eric H. Stern is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care, insurance, autos and life science companies. Before joining Capital, he served as an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions department of Morgan Stanley & Company.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

