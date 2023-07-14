Aidan O’Connell is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is also a research director and an equity investment analyst and has research responsibility as a U.S. small- and mid-cap generalist. He has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Prior to joining Capital, he was an investment analyst and portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investments. Before that, Aidan was a research associate and corporate finance associate at Hambrecht & Quist. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in international studies from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, and a bachelor’s degree in French and English from Dartmouth College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Aidan is based in London.