Scott Wolle is a portfolio manager and chief investment officer (CIO) of Invesco Global Asset Allocation. Mr. Wolle joined Invesco in 1999 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in 2000. He began his investment management career in 1991 and was with Bank of America prior to joining Invesco. Mr. Wolle earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, graduating magna cum laude. He earned a MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University where he earned the distinction of Fuqua Scholar. He is a CFA charterholder.