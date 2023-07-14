Home
Invesco Advantage International Fund

mutual fund
QMGAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.06 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (QMGYX) Primary C (QMGCX) Retirement (QMGRX) Inst (QMGIX) A (QMGAX) Retirement (GMAGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Advantage International Fund

QMGAX | Fund

$11.06

$21.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

6.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$21.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QMGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Advantage International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Burrello

Fund Description

QMGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% 2.1% 19.2% 99.15%
1 Yr 6.8% -20.6% 27.8% 95.92%
3 Yr 0.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 87.48%
5 Yr -0.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 78.01%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.4% -43.6% 71.3% 6.88%
2021 -3.3% -15.4% 9.4% 93.26%
2020 3.8% -10.4% 121.9% 32.13%
2019 4.7% -0.5% 8.5% 46.71%
2018 -3.9% -13.0% 0.0% 52.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -16.4% 19.2% 91.38%
1 Yr 6.8% -27.2% 27.8% 87.89%
3 Yr 0.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 87.27%
5 Yr -0.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 79.00%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QMGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.4% -43.6% 71.3% 6.88%
2021 -3.3% -15.4% 9.4% 93.26%
2020 3.8% -10.4% 121.9% 32.13%
2019 4.7% -0.5% 8.5% 46.71%
2018 -3.9% -13.0% 0.0% 64.63%

NAV & Total Return History

QMGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QMGAX Category Low Category High QMGAX % Rank
Net Assets 21.2 M 1.02 M 369 B 94.12%
Number of Holdings 514 1 10801 24.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.5 M 0 34.5 B 90.41%
Weighting of Top 10 59.99% 1.9% 101.9% 6.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Gsi - Gold Us Dv Trs Rec M1eamvol 16.06%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QMGAX % Rank
Stocks 		88.86% 0.00% 122.60% 94.79%
Other 		10.47% -16.47% 17.36% 2.26%
Bonds 		0.45% -10.79% 71.30% 5.49%
Cash 		0.22% -65.15% 100.00% 81.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 95.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 95.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QMGAX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.29% 0.00% 47.75% 68.92%
Healthcare 		15.52% 0.00% 21.01% 11.51%
Technology 		13.07% 0.00% 36.32% 33.38%
Industrials 		11.45% 5.17% 99.49% 84.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.27% 0.00% 36.36% 50.65%
Consumer Defense 		9.58% 0.00% 32.29% 49.50%
Communication Services 		8.71% 0.00% 21.69% 16.12%
Basic Materials 		7.13% 0.00% 23.86% 71.22%
Energy 		3.69% 0.00% 16.89% 73.67%
Utilities 		2.75% 0.00% 13.68% 50.36%
Real Estate 		1.54% 0.00% 14.59% 58.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QMGAX % Rank
Non US 		87.63% 0.00% 125.24% 85.33%
US 		1.23% -7.78% 68.98% 64.03%

QMGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.27% 0.02% 26.51% 5.92%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 1.60% 31.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.23% 0.00% 1.00% 20.70%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

QMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 60.44%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QMGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 97.71%

QMGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QMGAX Category Low Category High QMGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 99.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QMGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QMGAX Category Low Category High QMGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.89% -0.93% 6.38% 39.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QMGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QMGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Burrello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Mark Ahnrud

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Mark Ahnrud currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for Invesco's Global Asset Allocation team. Mark joined Invesco in 2000 and the Global Asset Allocation team in 2002. Mark began his investment career in 1985 and was a fixed income portfolio manager with Bank of America prior to joining Invesco. Mark received his BS in Finance and Investments from Babson College. He received his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University with a concentration in Finance and Real Estate Investment. Mark holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Scott Wolle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Scott Wolle is a portfolio manager and chief investment officer (CIO) of Invesco Global Asset Allocation. Mr. Wolle joined Invesco in 1999 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in 2000. He began his investment management career in 1991 and was with Bank of America prior to joining Invesco. Mr. Wolle earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, graduating magna cum laude. He earned a MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University where he earned the distinction of Fuqua Scholar. He is a CFA charterholder.

Chris Devine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Chris Devine joined Invesco in 1998 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in January 2003. He is responsible for portfolio construction, risk management, trading and derivative management. He began his investment management career in 1996 and was with The Robinson-Humphrey Co. prior to joining Invesco. Mr. Devine earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Wake Forest University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia. He is a CFA charterholder.

Christian Ulrich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Christian Ulrich currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the IGAA team. Christian joined Invesco in 2000 and the Global Asset Allocation team in 2009. Prior to affiliating as a Portfolio manager with IGAA team, Christian served as a client portfolio manager for Invesco Global Asset Management. Christian began his investment career in 1987 and was with Credit Suisse Group AG where he had assignments in Zurich, New York and London.Christian graduated from the KV Zurich Business School in Zurich, Switzerland, and holds the CFA designation.

Scott Hixon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Scott Hixon joined Invesco in 1994 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in 1997. He is responsible for the fundamental research, quantitative modeling and portfolio investment decisions for asset classes and currencies. Mr. Hixon began his investment management career in 1992 and was with SunTrust Bank prior to joining Invesco. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, graduating magna cum aude from Georgia Southern University. He earned an M.B.A. in finance from Georgia State University. Mr. Hixon is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

