Mark Ahnrud currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for Invesco's Global Asset Allocation team. Mark joined Invesco in 2000 and the Global Asset Allocation team in 2002. Mark began his investment career in 1985 and was a fixed income portfolio manager with Bank of America prior to joining Invesco. Mark received his BS in Finance and Investments from Babson College. He received his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University with a concentration in Finance and Real Estate Investment. Mark holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.