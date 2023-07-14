The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in real assets that may perform well in periods of high inflation. Real return is the rate of return after adjusting for inflation. The Fund invests in real assets through its investments within the following asset classes: commodities; domestic and international real estate; utilities/infrastructure; natural resources; master limited partnerships (“MLPs”); fixed income instruments; and gold/defensive. The Fund gains exposure to the real asset classes by investing in varying combinations of other PGIM mutual funds (the “Underlying Funds”); the Cayman Subsidiary; and direct investments in securities (such as equity and equity-related securities, including common stock, convertible securities, nonconvertible preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts, warrants and other rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, preferred stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), notes and bonds and certain financial and derivative instruments, including futures). The Fund’s asset allocation strategy is determined by the Fund’s subadviser. The subadviser utilizes a dynamic asset allocation strategy among the real asset classes to seek to provide attractive risk adjusted real return. The subadviser utilizes a dynamic asset allocation process that makes tactical allocation decisions based on portfolio management judgment which incorporates factors such as current market and economic conditions, risk, and valuation. This analyzes the momentum of asset class prices, their volatility and their correlations to each other and adapts the asset class allocations to reflect the current market environment. Finally, the subadviser’s portfolio managers overlay their judgment over the analysis to incorporate data and information that they believe may also impact future asset class returns. The subadviser may tactically adjust the asset allocation ranges among the real asset classes within the following approximate ranges: commodities (0% to 50%), real estate (0% to 50%), utilities/infrastructure (0% to 40%), natural resources (0% to 40%), fixed income (0% to 60%), MLPs (0% to 20%), and gold/defensive (0% to 40%). Additionally, the Fund’s investments in the Underlying Funds may range from 0% to 100% of the Fund’s assets. As of October 31, 2021, the Fund’s assets were allocated approximately to each asset class as follows: commodities (24.67%), real estate (23.91%), utilities/infrastructure (10.60%), natural resources (8.53%), fixed income (20.85%), MLPs (10.23%), gold/defensive (0.98%) and cash (0.22%). Real Estate, Utilities/Infrastructure, Natural Resources, MLPs, Commodities and Fixed Income Asset Classes. The Fund invests in the shares of the named Underlying Funds to obtain exposure to the real asset classes as noted: real estate (PGIM US Real Estate Fund, PGIM Global Real Estate Fund, PGIM Select Real Estate Fund and/or PGIM Real Estate Income Fund), utilities/infrastructure (PGIM Jennison Global Infrastructure Fund and/or PGIM Jennison Utility Fund), natural resources (PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund), MLPs (PGIM Jennison MLP Fund) and commodities (PGIM Quant Solutions Commodity Strategies Fund). For the fixed income asset class, the subadviser may select from the following Underlying Funds to obtain fixed income exposure: PGIM Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund, PGIM Absolute Return Bond Fund, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Income Fund and PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund. As part of the fixed income asset class, in addition to the Underlying Funds noted above, the Fund invests in the PGIM TIPS Fund in order to gain exposure to inflation-indexed bonds issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities, consisting principally of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (referred to herein collectively as TIPS). Each Underlying Fund invests primarily in securities or other instruments suggested by such Underlying Fund’s name. Each Underlying Fund is managed by PGIM Investments LLC. Each of the Underlying Funds that may be used in the fixed income asset class is subadvised by PGIM Fixed Income, a business unit of PGIM, Inc. (“PGIM”), and may also be subadvised by PGIM Limited. The PGIM US Real Estate Fund, the PGIM Global Real Estate Fund, the PGIM Select Real Estate Fund and the PGIM Real Estate Income Fund are each subadvised by PGIM Real Estate, a business unit of PGIM, as well as PGIM Real Estate (UK) Limited. The PGIM Jennison Utility Fund, the PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund and the PGIM Jennison MLP Fund are each subadvised by Jennison Associates LLC. The PGIM Quant Solutions Commodity Strategies Fund is subadvised by the subadviser. More detailed information appears in the section entitled “More About the Fund’s Principal and Non-Principal Investment Strategies, Investments and Risks.” Gold/Defensive Asset Class. The Fund gains exposure to the gold/defensive asset class through investment of the Fund’s assets directly or in the Cayman Subsidiary. The subadviser manages the Fund’s assets that are allocated to the gold/defensive asset class. The objective of the gold/defensive asset class is to provide exposure to gold-related securities and other defensive assets. To obtain the desired gold exposure, the subadviser may invest the Fund’s assets that are allocated to this asset class in a portfolio of relatively large, liquid gold mining stocks, most of which are included in the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. To reduce the equity exposure associated with these stocks, the gold/defensive asset class may obtain exposure to the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index (“VIX”) and cash or cash equivalents. The VIX measures the implied volatility (i.e., estimated future volatility) of the S&P 500 Index options. The Fund may also invest in ETFs, swaps, futures contracts and other derivatives and/or exchange traded notes (“ETNs”). The subadviser also may invest through the Cayman Subsidiary in gold-related derivatives that would otherwise generate non-qualifying income for purposes of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”) (e.g., gold futures).