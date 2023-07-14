Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-5.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$183 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PUDQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|94.98%
|1 Yr
|-5.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|96.62%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|53.69%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|50.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|95.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|PUDQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.8%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|7.70%
|2021
|2.3%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|55.81%
|2020
|0.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|92.32%
|2019
|3.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|67.58%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|50.00%
|PUDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PUDQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|183 M
|658 K
|207 B
|76.13%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|2
|15351
|94.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|185 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|65.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|8.4%
|105.0%
|5.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PUDQX % Rank
|Stocks
|49.61%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|83.51%
|Bonds
|33.80%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|51.77%
|Other
|14.74%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|3.54%
|Cash
|1.78%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|76.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.07%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|48.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|99.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PUDQX % Rank
|Real Estate
|39.79%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|1.50%
|Energy
|32.50%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|1.78%
|Utilities
|10.85%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|5.19%
|Industrials
|8.97%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|77.05%
|Basic Materials
|6.06%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|8.61%
|Communication Services
|0.63%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|96.04%
|Consumer Defense
|0.48%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|97.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.47%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|97.68%
|Technology
|0.27%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|98.91%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|99.45%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|99.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PUDQX % Rank
|US
|33.89%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|87.87%
|Non US
|15.72%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|32.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PUDQX % Rank
|Government
|91.41%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|1.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.36%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|66.08%
|Corporate
|0.18%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|94.82%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|33.51%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|99.18%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|97.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PUDQX % Rank
|US
|33.80%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|28.47%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|99.73%
|PUDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|47.78%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|75.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|PUDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PUDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PUDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|38.65%
|PUDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PUDQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.77%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|7.66%
|PUDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PUDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PUDQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.31%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|41.86%
|PUDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Edward F. Keon, Jr. is a Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist for QMA’s Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research. He also represents the firm through appearances in major media outlets, most notably as a regular guest on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Prior to joining QMA, Ed served as Chief Investment Strategist and Director of Quantitative Research at Prudential Equity Group, LLC, where he was repeatedly voted onto Institutional Investor’s All-American Research Team, and as a Senior Vice President at I/B/E/S International Inc. Ed is a board member of the Chicago Quantitative Alliance, where he heads the committee to develop sound practices in quantitative investment management. He earned a BS in industrial management from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and an MBA in finance and marketing from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Edward L. Campbell, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research, and he oversees a team of investment professionals. Ed also represents the firm through appearances in major media outlets, most notably as a regular guest on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Prior to joining QMA, Ed served as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for PGIM Investments’ Strategic Investment Research Group (SIRG). Previously, Ed was a Partner and Vice President at Trilogy Advisors. He earned a BS in economics and international business from The City University of New York and an MBA in finance, global business and organizational leadership from the New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Joel M. Kallman, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Quantitative Management Associates. Joel is a portfolio manager and a member of the asset allocation team. He also conducts economic and market valuation research. Joel has also held various positions within Prudential's fixed-income group, in areas such as high-yield credit analysis and performance reporting. He earned a BS and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Rory Cummings, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research. Prior to his current role, Rory served as a Client Relations Specialist covering a variety of institutional clients. He earned a BA in finance from Seton Hall University and an MBA in financial markets and corporate finance from the New York University Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
