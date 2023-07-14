Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Real Assets Fund

PUDAX | Fund

$9.10

$183 M

1.26%

$0.11

1.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$183 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PUDAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Real Assets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Kallman

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in real assets that may perform well in periods of high inflation. Real return is the rate of return after adjusting for inflation. The Fund invests in real assets through its investments within the following asset classes: commodities; domestic and international real estate; utilities/infrastructure; natural resources; master limited partnerships (“MLPs”); fixed income instruments; and gold/defensive.The Fund gains exposure to the real asset classes by investing in varying combinations of other PGIM mutual funds (the “Underlying Funds”); the Cayman Subsidiary; and direct investments in securities (such as equity and equity-related securities, including common stock, convertible securities, nonconvertible preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts, warrants and other rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, preferred stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), notes and bonds and certain financial and derivative instruments, including futures).The Fund’s asset allocation strategy is determined by the Fund’s subadviser. The subadviser utilizes a dynamic asset allocation strategy among the real asset classes to seek to provide attractive risk adjusted real return. The subadviserutilizes a dynamic asset allocation process that makes tactical allocation decisions based on portfolio management judgment which incorporates factors such as current market and economic conditions, risk, and valuation. This analyzes the momentum of asset class prices, their volatility and their correlations to each other and adapts the asset class allocations to reflect the current market environment. Finally, the subadviser’s portfolio managers overlay their judgment over the analysis to incorporate data and information that they believe may also impact future asset class returns.The subadviser may tactically adjust the asset allocation ranges among the real asset classes within the following approximate ranges: commodities (0% to 50%), real estate (0% to 50%), utilities/infrastructure (0% to 40%), natural resources (0% to 40%), fixed income (0% to 60%), MLPs (0% to 20%), and gold/defensive (0% to 40%). Additionally, the Fund’s investments in the Underlying Funds may range from 0% to 100% of the Fund’s assets. As of October 31, 2021, the Fund’s assets were allocated approximately to each asset class as follows: commodities (24.67%), real estate (23.91%), utilities/infrastructure (10.60%), natural resources (8.53%), fixed income (20.85%), MLPs (10.23%), gold/defensive (0.98%) and cash (0.22%).Real Estate, Utilities/Infrastructure, Natural Resources, MLPs, Commodities and Fixed Income Asset Classes. The Fund invests in the shares of the named Underlying Funds to obtain exposure to the real asset classes as noted: real estate (PGIM US Real Estate Fund, PGIM Global Real Estate Fund, PGIM Select Real Estate Fund and/or PGIM Real Estate Income Fund), utilities/infrastructure (PGIM Jennison Global Infrastructure Fund and/or PGIM Jennison Utility Fund), natural resources (PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund), MLPs (PGIM Jennison MLP Fund) and commodities (PGIM Quant Solutions Commodity Strategies Fund). For the fixed income asset class, the subadviser may select from the following Underlying Funds to obtain fixed income exposure: PGIM Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund, PGIM Absolute Return Bond Fund, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Income Fund and PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund. As part of the fixed income asset class, in addition to the Underlying Funds noted above, the Fund invests in the PGIM TIPS Fund in order to gain exposure to inflation-indexed bonds issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities, consisting principally of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (referred to herein collectively as TIPS). Each Underlying Fund invests primarily in securities or other instruments suggested by such Underlying Fund’s name. Each Underlying Fund is managed by PGIM Investments LLC. Each of the Underlying Funds that may be used in the fixed income asset class is subadvised by PGIM Fixed Income, a business unit of PGIM, Inc. (“PGIM”), and may also be subadvised by PGIM Limited. The PGIM US Real Estate Fund, the PGIM Global Real Estate Fund, the PGIM Select Real Estate Fund and the PGIM Real Estate Income Fund are each subadvised by PGIM Real Estate, a business unit of PGIM, as well as PGIM Real Estate (UK) Limited. The PGIM Jennison Utility Fund, the PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund and the PGIM Jennison MLP Fund are each subadvised by Jennison Associates LLC. The PGIM Quant Solutions Commodity Strategies Fund is subadvised by the subadviser. More detailed information appears in the section entitled “More About the Fund’s Principal and Non-Principal Investment Strategies, Investments and Risks.”Gold/Defensive Asset Class. The Fund gains exposure to the gold/defensive asset class through investment of the Fund’s assets directly or in the Cayman Subsidiary. The subadviser manages the Fund’s assets that are allocated to the gold/defensive asset class. The objective of the gold/defensive asset class is to provide exposure to gold-related securities and other defensive assets. To obtain the desired gold exposure, the subadviser may invest the Fund’s assets that are allocated to this asset class in a portfolio of relatively large, liquid gold mining stocks, most of which are included in the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. To reduce the equity exposure associated with these stocks, the gold/defensive asset class may obtain exposure to the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index (“VIX”) and cash or cash equivalents. The VIX measures the implied volatility (i.e., estimated future volatility) of the S&P 500 Index options. The Fund may also invest in ETFs, swaps, futures contracts and other derivatives and/or exchange traded notes (“ETNs”). The subadviser also may invest through the Cayman Subsidiary in gold-related derivatives that would otherwise generate non-qualifying income for purposes of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”) (e.g., gold futures).
Read More

PUDAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PUDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -8.3% 18.1% 94.71%
1 Yr -5.8% -13.3% 143.9% 96.48%
3 Yr -0.5%* -8.0% 25.7% 53.83%
5 Yr -0.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 50.84%
10 Yr -1.2%* -6.1% 9.0% 72.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PUDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -34.7% 92.4% 7.98%
2021 2.3% -6.1% 19.5% 55.52%
2020 -0.1% -7.5% 11.8% 92.62%
2019 3.0% 0.1% 14.9% 67.43%
2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.0% 50.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PUDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -11.9% 18.1% 94.57%
1 Yr -5.8% -13.3% 143.9% 96.22%
3 Yr -0.5%* -8.0% 25.7% 54.04%
5 Yr -0.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 61.68%
10 Yr -1.2%* -6.1% 11.0% 92.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PUDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -34.7% 92.4% 7.98%
2021 2.3% -6.1% 19.5% 55.52%
2020 -0.1% -7.5% 11.8% 92.62%
2019 3.0% 0.1% 14.9% 67.73%
2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.2% 76.80%

NAV & Total Return History

PUDAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PUDAX Category Low Category High PUDAX % Rank
Net Assets 183 M 658 K 207 B 75.72%
Number of Holdings 10 2 15351 90.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 185 M 660 K 48.5 B 65.26%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 8.4% 105.0% 4.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PGIM Quant Solutions Commodity Strats R6 24.29%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PUDAX % Rank
Stocks 		49.61% 0.00% 99.40% 83.11%
Bonds 		33.80% 0.00% 116.75% 51.36%
Other 		14.74% -2.51% 25.19% 3.13%
Cash 		1.78% -16.75% 81.51% 76.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.07% 0.00% 27.92% 47.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 92.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUDAX % Rank
Real Estate 		39.79% 0.00% 65.01% 1.09%
Energy 		32.50% 0.00% 85.65% 1.37%
Utilities 		10.85% 0.00% 99.55% 4.78%
Industrials 		8.97% 0.00% 24.37% 75.96%
Basic Materials 		6.06% 0.00% 33.35% 8.20%
Communication Services 		0.63% 0.00% 23.67% 95.63%
Consumer Defense 		0.48% 0.00% 19.93% 97.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.47% 0.00% 19.36% 97.27%
Technology 		0.27% 0.00% 44.21% 98.50%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 29.35% 97.68%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.77% 98.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUDAX % Rank
US 		33.89% -1.65% 98.67% 87.47%
Non US 		15.72% 0.00% 37.06% 32.29%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUDAX % Rank
Government 		91.41% 0.00% 97.26% 0.82%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.36% 0.14% 100.00% 65.67%
Corporate 		0.18% 0.00% 98.21% 94.41%
Derivative 		0.05% 0.00% 31.93% 31.88%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 92.10%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 76.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUDAX % Rank
US 		33.80% 0.00% 62.18% 28.07%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 95.37%

PUDAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PUDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.44% 0.01% 17.63% 18.47%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.83% 73.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 57.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

PUDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 43.44%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PUDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PUDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 343.00% 37.34%

PUDAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PUDAX Category Low Category High PUDAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.26% 0.00% 8.35% 9.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PUDAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PUDAX Category Low Category High PUDAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.92% -2.34% 19.41% 63.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PUDAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PUDAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Kallman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Joel M. Kallman, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Quantitative Management Associates. Joel is a portfolio manager and a member of the asset allocation team. He also conducts economic and market valuation research. Joel has also held various positions within Prudential's fixed-income group, in areas such as high-yield credit analysis and performance reporting. He earned a BS and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Edward Keon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Edward F. Keon, Jr. is a Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist for QMA’s Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research. He also represents the firm through appearances in major media outlets, most notably as a regular guest on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Prior to joining QMA, Ed served as Chief Investment Strategist and Director of Quantitative Research at Prudential Equity Group, LLC, where he was repeatedly voted onto Institutional Investor’s All-American Research Team, and as a Senior Vice President at I/B/E/S International Inc. Ed is a board member of the Chicago Quantitative Alliance, where he heads the committee to develop sound practices in quantitative investment management. He earned a BS in industrial management from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and an MBA in finance and marketing from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.

Edward Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Edward L. Campbell, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research, and he oversees a team of investment professionals. Ed also represents the firm through appearances in major media outlets, most notably as a regular guest on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Prior to joining QMA, Ed served as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for PGIM Investments’ Strategic Investment Research Group (SIRG). Previously, Ed was a Partner and Vice President at Trilogy Advisors. He earned a BS in economics and international business from The City University of New York and an MBA in finance, global business and organizational leadership from the New York University Stern School of Business.

Rory Cummings

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Rory Cummings, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research. Prior to his current role, Rory served as a Client Relations Specialist covering a variety of institutional clients. He earned a BA in finance from Seton Hall University and an MBA in financial markets and corporate finance from the New York University Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

