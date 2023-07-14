Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.5%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$740 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.7%
Expense Ratio 1.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 101.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PTMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|30.44%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|37.19%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|59.15%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|77.15%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|66.67%
* Annualized
|PTMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|740 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|56.66%
|Number of Holdings
|208
|2
|4154
|32.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|205 M
|288 K
|270 B
|60.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.73%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|69.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.66%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|58.06%
|Cash
|1.34%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|39.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|90.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|90.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|90.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|90.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTMCX % Rank
|Technology
|24.61%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|43.00%
|Healthcare
|15.05%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|34.17%
|Financial Services
|13.21%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|62.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.06%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|62.25%
|Industrials
|8.99%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|51.75%
|Communication Services
|8.40%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|52.28%
|Consumer Defense
|6.39%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|64.23%
|Energy
|5.53%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|18.11%
|Basic Materials
|3.44%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|29.07%
|Utilities
|2.28%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|60.05%
|Real Estate
|2.04%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|70.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTMCX % Rank
|US
|97.42%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|40.74%
|Non US
|1.24%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|58.81%
|PTMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|14.25%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|32.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PTMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|93.08%
|PTMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PTMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|101.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|91.47%
|PTMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.66%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|97.32%
|PTMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PTMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.14%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|79.39%
|PTMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2007
14.42
14.4%
Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Devang Gambhirwala is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, he is responsible for managing US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies. He is also responsible for the management of structured products. Prior to joining QMA, Devang worked as a Quantitative Research Analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager for PGIM. He earned a BS in Computer and Information Sciences from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and an MBA from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2021
1.3
1.3%
Stephen Courtney is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, Stephen was a Director at ClearBridge Investments and its predecessor organizations, where he served as a research analyst and portfolio manager for 26 years. He earned a BA in Political Science from Boston College. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
