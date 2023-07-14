The Fund’s subadviser seeks investments that will appreciate over time. The Fund’s goal is to outperform the returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. The subadviser

normally invests at least 80% of the Fund’s investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of large capitalization U.S. companies. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.

The subadviser employs a quantitatively driven, bottom-up investment process. The stock selection process utilizes an adaptive model that evaluates stocks differently based on their growth expectations. The subadviser constructs portfolios that seek to maximize the Fund’s investment in the most attractive stocks identified by the model, subject to risk constraints.