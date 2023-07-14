Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
PTEZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.64 -0.06 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PTEZX) Primary A (PTMAX) C (PTMCX) Retirement (PTMQX)
PTEZX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.64 -0.06 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PTEZX) Primary A (PTMAX) C (PTMCX) Retirement (PTMQX)
PTEZX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.64 -0.06 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PTEZX) Primary A (PTMAX) C (PTMCX) Retirement (PTMQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Core Equity Fund

PTEZX | Fund

$18.64

$740 M

1.36%

$0.25

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.0%

1 yr return

14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$740 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 101.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Core Equity Fund

PTEZX | Fund

$18.64

$740 M

1.36%

$0.25

0.55%

PTEZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 03, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stacie Mintz

Fund Description

The Fund’s subadviser seeks investments that will appreciate over time. The Fund’s goal is to outperform the returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. The subadvisernormally invests at least 80% of the Fund’s investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of large capitalization U.S. companies. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The subadviser employs a quantitatively driven, bottom-up investment process. The stock selection process utilizes an adaptive model that evaluates stocks differently based on their growth expectations. The subadviser constructs portfolios that seek to maximize the Fund’s investment in the most attractive stocks identified by the model, subject to risk constraints.
Read More

PTEZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -14.3% 35.6% 24.79%
1 Yr 14.1% -55.6% 38.6% 34.41%
3 Yr 6.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 47.10%
5 Yr 0.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 64.03%
10 Yr 2.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 57.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -64.5% 28.9% 22.99%
2021 5.4% -20.5% 152.6% 71.32%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 70.06%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 42.01%
2018 -5.4% -13.5% 12.6% 90.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -20.5% 35.6% 21.42%
1 Yr 14.1% -55.6% 40.3% 27.18%
3 Yr 6.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 46.79%
5 Yr 0.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 74.22%
10 Yr 2.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 85.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -64.5% 28.9% 23.07%
2021 5.4% -20.5% 152.6% 71.32%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 69.98%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 42.52%
2018 -5.4% -10.9% 12.6% 95.85%

NAV & Total Return History

PTEZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PTEZX Category Low Category High PTEZX % Rank
Net Assets 740 M 177 K 1.21 T 56.59%
Number of Holdings 208 2 4154 32.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 205 M 288 K 270 B 60.54%
Weighting of Top 10 27.73% 1.8% 106.2% 69.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.32%
  2. Apple Inc 6.10%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.44%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.31%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.15%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.12%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.77%
  8. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.73%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.66%
  10. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PTEZX % Rank
Stocks 		98.66% 0.00% 130.24% 57.91%
Cash 		1.34% -102.29% 100.00% 39.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 69.99%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 70.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 68.24%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 68.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTEZX % Rank
Technology 		24.61% 0.00% 48.94% 42.92%
Healthcare 		15.05% 0.00% 60.70% 34.09%
Financial Services 		13.21% 0.00% 55.59% 61.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.06% 0.00% 30.33% 62.18%
Industrials 		8.99% 0.00% 29.90% 51.67%
Communication Services 		8.40% 0.00% 27.94% 52.21%
Consumer Defense 		6.39% 0.00% 47.71% 64.16%
Energy 		5.53% 0.00% 41.64% 18.04%
Basic Materials 		3.44% 0.00% 25.70% 29.00%
Utilities 		2.28% 0.00% 20.91% 59.97%
Real Estate 		2.04% 0.00% 31.91% 70.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTEZX % Rank
US 		97.42% 0.00% 127.77% 40.66%
Non US 		1.24% 0.00% 32.38% 58.74%

PTEZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PTEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.01% 49.27% 71.49%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 2.00% 32.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PTEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PTEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PTEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 101.00% 0.00% 496.00% 91.39%

PTEZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PTEZX Category Low Category High PTEZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.36% 0.00% 24.20% 85.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PTEZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PTEZX Category Low Category High PTEZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.10% -54.00% 6.06% 26.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PTEZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PTEZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stacie Mintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Devang Gambhirwala

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Devang Gambhirwala is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, he is responsible for managing US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies. He is also responsible for the management of structured products. Prior to joining QMA, Devang worked as a Quantitative Research Analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager for PGIM. He earned a BS in Computer and Information Sciences from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and an MBA from Rutgers University.

Stephen Courtney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Stephen Courtney is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, Stephen was a Director at ClearBridge Investments and its predecessor organizations, where he served as a research analyst and portfolio manager for 26 years. He earned a BA in Political Science from Boston College. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×