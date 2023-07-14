Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$1.59 B
Holdings in Top 10
47.6%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Investments
For this non-diversified fund concentrating in the health care industries, we invest mainly in common stocks (growth or value stocks or both) of large and midsize companies worldwide that we believe have favorable investment potential. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in securities of companies in the health care industries. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. Potential investments include companies that manufacture health care supplies or provide health care-related services, and companies in the research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products. We may purchase stocks of companies with stock prices that reflect a value lower than that which we place on the company. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also consider other factors that we believe will cause the stock price to rise. We may also use derivatives, such as futures, options, certain foreign currency transactions, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, and may engage in short sales of securities.
The use of the term “global” in the fund’s name is meant to emphasize that we look for investment opportunities on a worldwide basis and that our investment strategies are not constrained by the countries or regions in which companies are located. Under normal market conditions, the fund intends to invest in at least five different countries and at least 40% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies (or, if less, at least the percentage of net assets that is ten percentage points less than the percentage of the fund’s benchmark represented by foreign companies, as determined by the providers of the benchmark).
|Period
|PHSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|48.17%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|81.10%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-21.7%
|15.7%
|44.87%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-15.2%
|12.1%
|39.13%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-6.2%
|15.9%
|68.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|PHSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|33.99%
|2021
|3.2%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|26.14%
|2020
|1.8%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|78.38%
|2019
|5.4%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|33.33%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|51.59%
|PHSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHSTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.59 B
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|25.00%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|25
|473
|60.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|801 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|28.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.59%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|41.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHSTX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.83%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|58.13%
|Cash
|2.17%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|32.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|10.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|26.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|9.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|5.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHSTX % Rank
|Healthcare
|98.96%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|72.50%
|Financial Services
|1.04%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|1.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.88%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|10.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|6.25%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|8.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.88%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|5.63%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|14.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|8.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|35.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PHSTX % Rank
|US
|71.68%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|93.75%
|Non US
|26.15%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|8.13%
|PHSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|46.88%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|35.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.37%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PHSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|4.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|37.50%
|PHSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|48.78%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PHSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|72.66%
|PHSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHSTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.14%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|24.85%
|PHSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PHSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PHSTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.55%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|15.29%
|PHSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2006
|$0.235
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1996
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
