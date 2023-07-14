Investments

For this non-diversified fund concentrating in the health care industries, we invest mainly in common stocks (growth or value stocks or both) of large and midsize companies worldwide that we believe have favorable investment potential. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in securities of companies in the health care industries. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. Potential investments include companies that manufacture health care supplies or provide health care-related services, and companies in the research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products. We may purchase stocks of companies with stock prices that reflect a value lower than that which we place on the company. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also consider other factors that we believe will cause the stock price to rise. We may also use derivatives, such as futures, options, certain foreign currency transactions, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, and may engage in short sales of securities.

The use of the term “global” in the fund’s name is meant to emphasize that we look for investment opportunities on a worldwide basis and that our investment strategies are not constrained by the countries or regions in which companies are located. Under normal market conditions, the fund intends to invest in at least five different countries and at least 40% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies (or, if less, at least the percentage of net assets that is ten percentage points less than the percentage of the fund’s benchmark represented by foreign companies, as determined by the providers of the benchmark).