Putnam Global Health Care Fund

mutual fund
PHSYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$62.97 +0.94 +1.52%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (PHSTX) Primary Inst (PHSYX) Retirement (PHSRX) Retirement (PGHAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Global Health Care Fund

PHSYX | Fund

$62.97

$1.59 B

0.38%

$0.24

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$1.59 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Global Health Care Fund

PHSYX | Fund

$62.97

$1.59 B

0.38%

$0.24

0.80%

PHSYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Global Health Care Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Maguire

Fund Description

Investments

For this non-diversified fund concentrating in the health care industries, we invest mainly in common stocks (growth or value stocks or both) of large and midsize companies worldwide that we believe have favorable investment potential. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in securities of companies in the health care industries. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. Potential investments include companies that manufacture health care supplies or provide health care-related services, and companies in the research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products. We may purchase stocks of companies with stock prices that reflect a value lower than that which we place on the company. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also consider other factors that we believe will cause the stock price to rise. We may also use derivatives, such as futures, options, certain foreign currency transactions, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, and may engage in short sales of securities.

The use of the term “global” in the fund’s name is meant to emphasize that we look for investment opportunities on a worldwide basis and that our investment strategies are not constrained by the countries or regions in which companies are located. Under normal market conditions, the fund intends to invest in at least five different countries and at least 40% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies (or, if less, at least the percentage of net assets that is ten percentage points less than the percentage of the fund’s benchmark represented by foreign companies, as determined by the providers of the benchmark).

Read More

PHSYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -11.3% 31.3% 46.34%
1 Yr -1.4% -23.6% 34.8% 77.44%
3 Yr -1.1%* -21.7% 15.7% 37.18%
5 Yr 2.1%* -15.2% 12.1% 31.16%
10 Yr 0.9%* -6.2% 15.9% 64.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -53.9% 5.0% 32.03%
2021 3.7% -22.3% 12.3% 24.84%
2020 2.1% -4.7% 41.4% 76.35%
2019 5.5% -10.2% 13.1% 31.06%
2018 -1.4% -5.7% 16.7% 46.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -50.0% 21.6% 39.02%
1 Yr -1.4% -60.2% 34.8% 67.27%
3 Yr -1.1%* -21.7% 17.8% 42.76%
5 Yr 2.1%* -15.2% 16.9% 41.35%
10 Yr 0.9%* -6.2% 18.5% 82.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -53.9% 5.0% 32.03%
2021 3.7% -22.3% 12.3% 24.84%
2020 2.1% -4.7% 41.4% 76.35%
2019 5.5% -10.2% 13.1% 31.06%
2018 -1.4% -5.7% 16.7% 51.59%

NAV & Total Return History

PHSYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PHSYX Category Low Category High PHSYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.59 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 26.22%
Number of Holdings 70 25 473 67.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 801 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 30.00%
Weighting of Top 10 47.59% 12.3% 80.8% 43.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 8.83%
  2. AbbVie Inc 6.36%
  3. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  4. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  5. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  6. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 6.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PHSYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.83% 85.37% 106.13% 59.38%
Cash 		2.17% -0.04% 9.01% 33.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 77.50%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 75.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 76.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 76.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHSYX % Rank
Healthcare 		98.96% 59.26% 100.00% 76.25%
Financial Services 		1.04% 0.00% 1.60% 3.13%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 77.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 76.88%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 77.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 75.63%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 79.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 77.50%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 83.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHSYX % Rank
US 		71.68% 53.67% 104.41% 95.00%
Non US 		26.15% 0.00% 45.40% 9.38%

PHSYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PHSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.08% 33.47% 62.50%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.03% 1.25% 39.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 13.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

PHSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PHSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 58.54%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PHSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 0.00% 238.00% 74.10%

PHSYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PHSYX Category Low Category High PHSYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.38% 0.00% 2.01% 83.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PHSYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PHSYX Category Low Category High PHSYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.80% -2.54% 1.85% 11.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PHSYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PHSYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Maguire

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

