Trending ETFs

PEPFX (Mutual Fund)

PEPFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund

PEPFX | Fund

$9.75

$1.49 B

0.41%

$0.04

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

15.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$1.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PEPFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Jun 05, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Brightman

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in investments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. Specifically, under normal circumstances, the Fund will obtain exposure to a portfolio of stocks economically tied to emerging market countries (“RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio”) through investment in the securities that comprise the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio. The stocks are selected by the Fund's sub-adviser, Research Affiliates, LLC (“Sub-Adviser”), from a broad universe of companies which satisfy certain liquidity and capacity requirements.The Sub-Adviser uses the RAE™ methodology for portfolio construction. The RAE™ methodology is a rules-based model that selects stocks using quantitative signals that indicate higher expected returns, e.g., value, quality, and momentum. The model then weights selected stocks using their fundamental measures of company size, e.g., sales, cash flow, dividends and book value. Actual stock positions in the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio, which drift apart from target weights as market prices change, are rebalanced to target weights periodically. The RAE™ methodology's systematic portfolio rebalancing reflects a value orientation. Portfolio managers do not have discretion with respect to the allocations determined by the RAE™ methodology. The RAE™ methodology is not updated according to any predetermined schedule.The Sub-Adviser provides investment advisory services in connection with the Fund's use of the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio by, among other things, providing PIMCO with the constituents and target weights in the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio. The Fund seeks to remain invested in the securities that comprise the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio even when the value of the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio is declining.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in equity and equity-related securities, including common and preferred securities. Equity-related securities include securities having an equity component (e.g., hybrids, bank capital) and equity derivatives. With respect to investments in equity securities, there is no limitation on the market capitalization range of the issuers in which the Fund may invest.The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, forwards, futures contracts, options on futures and swap agreements, consistent with its investment objective. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may also enter into reverse repurchase agreements and lend portfolio securities.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments denominated in foreign currencies and in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may obtain foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) without limitation.
Read More

PEPFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -11.0% 30.2% 10.17%
1 Yr 15.5% -12.7% 29.2% 14.83%
3 Yr 6.3%* -17.0% 12.8% 6.69%
5 Yr -1.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 68.04%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 44.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -50.1% 7.2% 20.92%
2021 3.0% -18.2% 13.6% 10.96%
2020 -0.3% -7.2% 79.7% 95.08%
2019 2.7% -4.4% 9.2% 91.54%
2018 -4.7% -7.2% 7.0% 79.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -30.3% 30.2% 9.43%
1 Yr 15.5% -48.9% 29.2% 12.83%
3 Yr 6.3%* -16.3% 12.8% 6.05%
5 Yr -1.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 68.30%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 59.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -50.1% 7.2% 20.92%
2021 3.0% -18.2% 13.6% 10.96%
2020 -0.3% -7.2% 79.7% 95.08%
2019 2.7% -4.4% 9.2% 91.54%
2018 -4.7% -7.2% 7.0% 82.25%

NAV & Total Return History

PEPFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEPFX Category Low Category High PEPFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.49 B 717 K 102 B 31.90%
Number of Holdings 366 10 6734 18.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 400 M 340 K 19.3 B 34.18%
Weighting of Top 10 26.49% 2.8% 71.7% 72.63%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEPFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.25% 0.90% 110.97% 18.65%
Cash 		0.75% -23.67% 20.19% 75.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 25.92%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 19.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 8.03%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 20.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEPFX % Rank
Financial Services 		35.77% 0.00% 48.86% 1.02%
Basic Materials 		13.77% 0.00% 30.03% 6.02%
Technology 		13.75% 0.00% 47.50% 89.63%
Communication Services 		8.38% 0.00% 39.29% 56.59%
Energy 		7.43% 0.00% 24.80% 12.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.84% 0.00% 48.94% 92.45%
Industrials 		6.62% 0.00% 43.53% 40.59%
Utilities 		3.92% 0.00% 39.12% 11.14%
Consumer Defense 		1.68% 0.00% 28.13% 95.65%
Real Estate 		0.99% 0.00% 17.15% 66.97%
Healthcare 		0.86% 0.00% 93.26% 91.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEPFX % Rank
Non US 		99.18% -4.71% 112.57% 13.60%
US 		0.07% -1.60% 104.72% 70.78%

PEPFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.03% 41.06% 77.84%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 2.00% 43.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.35% 0.01% 0.85% 93.90%

Sales Fees

PEPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PEPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.00% 0.00% 190.00% 77.24%

PEPFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEPFX Category Low Category High PEPFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.41% 0.00% 12.61% 58.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEPFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEPFX Category Low Category High PEPFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.71% -1.98% 17.62% 7.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEPFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PEPFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Brightman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2015

6.99

7.0%

Chris Brightman, Chief Executive Officer, Research Affiliates, since July 2021, and Chief Investment Officer since April 2014. Previously at Research Affiliates, Mr. Brightman served as a Managing Director and Head of Investment Management. Prior to joining Research Affiliates in 2010, Mr. Brightman was chief executive officer of the University of Virginia Investment Management Company.

Robert Arnott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2015

6.99

7.0%

Mr. Arnott is the founder and chairman of Research Affiliates, a subadvisor to PIMCO. In 2002, he established Research Affiliates as a research-intensive asset management firm that focuses on innovative asset allocation and alternative indexation products. He previously served as chairman of First Quadrant, as president of TSA Capital Management (now part of Analytic Investors), and as vice president at The Boston Company. He also was global equity strategist at Salomon Brothers. He has published more than 100 articles in journals such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Harvard Busine

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

