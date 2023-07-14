The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in investments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. Specifically, under normal circumstances, the Fund will obtain exposure to a portfolio of stocks economically tied to emerging market countries (“RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio”) through investment in the securities that comprise the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio. The stocks are selected by the Fund's sub-adviser, Research Affiliates, LLC (“Sub-Adviser”), from a broad universe of companies which satisfy certain liquidity and capacity requirements. The Sub-Adviser uses the RAE™ methodology for portfolio construction. The RAE™ methodology is a rules-based model that selects stocks using quantitative signals that indicate higher expected returns, e.g., value, quality, and momentum. The model then weights selected stocks using their fundamental measures of company size, e.g. , sales, cash flow, dividends and book value. Actual stock positions in the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio, which drift apart from target weights as market prices change, are rebalanced to target weights periodically. The RAE™ methodology's systematic portfolio rebalancing reflects a value orientation. Portfolio managers do not have discretion with respect to the allocations determined by the RAE™ methodology. The RAE™ methodology is not updated according to any predetermined schedule. The Sub-Adviser provides investment advisory services in connection with the Fund's use of the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio by, among other things, providing PIMCO with the constituents and target weights in the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio. The Fund seeks to remain invested in the securities that comprise the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio even when the value of the RAE Emerging Markets Portfolio is declining. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in equity and equity-related securities, including common and preferred securities. Equity-related securities include securities having an equity component ( e.g., hybrids, bank capital) and equity derivatives. With respect to investments in equity securities, there is no limitation on the market capitalization range of the issuers in which the Fund may invest. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, forwards, futures contracts, options on futures and swap agreements, consistent with its investment objective. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may also enter into reverse repurchase agreements and lend portfolio securities. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments denominated in foreign currencies and in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may obtain foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) without limitation.