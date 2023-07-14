Home
Vitals

YTD Return

26.9%

1 yr return

18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$4.34 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OTCNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Zibelli

OTCNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.9% -41.7% 64.0% 56.40%
1 Yr 18.1% -46.2% 77.9% 46.48%
3 Yr -3.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 68.15%
5 Yr -2.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 76.60%
10 Yr -0.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 82.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -85.9% 81.6% 36.61%
2021 -4.3% -31.0% 26.7% 86.09%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 31.78%
2019 1.9% -6.0% 10.6% 96.21%
2018 -3.0% -15.9% 2.0% 68.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.9% -41.7% 64.0% 54.19%
1 Yr 18.1% -46.2% 77.9% 43.28%
3 Yr -3.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 67.73%
5 Yr -0.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 72.50%
10 Yr 5.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 63.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -85.9% 81.6% 36.70%
2021 -4.3% -31.0% 26.7% 86.09%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 31.78%
2019 1.9% -6.0% 10.6% 96.21%
2018 -1.3% -15.9% 3.1% 49.81%

NAV & Total Return History

OTCNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OTCNX Category Low Category High OTCNX % Rank
Net Assets 4.34 B 189 K 222 B 28.92%
Number of Holdings 76 2 3509 37.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.03 B -1.37 M 104 B 31.64%
Weighting of Top 10 45.28% 11.4% 116.5% 60.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.18%
  2. Apple Inc 9.16%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.87%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.97%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.86%
  6. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.74%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.43%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.06%
  9. Lowe's Companies Inc 2.95%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 2.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OTCNX % Rank
Stocks 		98.82% 50.26% 104.50% 46.39%
Cash 		1.18% -10.83% 49.73% 51.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 73.36%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 74.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 72.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 72.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTCNX % Rank
Technology 		38.01% 0.00% 65.70% 39.75%
Healthcare 		14.54% 0.00% 39.76% 32.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.45% 0.00% 62.57% 83.11%
Communication Services 		8.15% 0.00% 66.40% 73.44%
Industrials 		7.74% 0.00% 30.65% 27.87%
Financial Services 		7.56% 0.00% 43.06% 65.16%
Consumer Defense 		4.78% 0.00% 25.50% 35.82%
Energy 		3.37% 0.00% 41.09% 17.79%
Basic Materials 		2.74% 0.00% 18.91% 20.00%
Real Estate 		2.65% 0.00% 16.05% 20.66%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 80.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTCNX % Rank
US 		94.31% 34.69% 100.00% 52.62%
Non US 		4.51% 0.00% 54.22% 38.03%

OTCNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OTCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.01% 20.29% 29.30%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.50% 38.82%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 71.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

OTCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OTCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OTCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 74.40%

OTCNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OTCNX Category Low Category High OTCNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 75.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OTCNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OTCNX Category Low Category High OTCNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.74% -6.13% 1.75% 77.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OTCNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OTCNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Zibelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Mr. Zibelli has been a Senior Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since January 2014 and a Senior Portfolio Manager since May 2006. He was a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds from May 2006 to January 2014. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, he spent six years at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, during which time he was a Managing Director and Small Cap Growth Team Leader. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, Mr. Zibelli spent 12 years with Chase Manhattan Bank, including two years as Senior Portfolio Manager at Chase Asset Management.

Ash Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Mr. Shah has been a Senior Portfolio Manager of OppenheimerFunds since January 2014 and a Vice President since February 2006. Mr. Shah was a Senior Research Analyst from February 2006 to January 2014. Prior to joining the OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Shah was a Vice President and Senior Analyst with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. Prior to that, he was a Vice President and Senior Analyst with BlackRock Financial Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

