Mr. Zibelli has been a Senior Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since January 2014 and a Senior Portfolio Manager since May 2006. He was a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds from May 2006 to January 2014. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, he spent six years at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, during which time he was a Managing Director and Small Cap Growth Team Leader. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, Mr. Zibelli spent 12 years with Chase Manhattan Bank, including two years as Senior Portfolio Manager at Chase Asset Management.