YTD Return
27.3%
1 yr return
19.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$4.34 B
Holdings in Top 10
45.3%
Expense Ratio 0.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|27.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|54.19%
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|38.77%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|55.85%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|58.23%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|63.40%
* Annualized
|2022
|-31.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|33.86%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|76.81%
|2020
|10.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|26.87%
|2019
|3.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|91.69%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|59.24%
|YTD
|27.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|52.05%
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|35.74%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|55.36%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|53.13%
|10 Yr
|7.5%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|46.37%
* Annualized
|2022
|-31.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|33.94%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|76.81%
|2020
|10.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|26.87%
|2019
|3.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|91.78%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|44.86%
|Net Assets
|4.34 B
|189 K
|222 B
|28.68%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|3509
|36.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.03 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|31.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.28%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|60.25%
|Stocks
|98.82%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|46.15%
|Cash
|1.18%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|50.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|16.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|23.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|11.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|10.82%
|Technology
|38.01%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|39.51%
|Healthcare
|14.54%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|31.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.45%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|82.87%
|Communication Services
|8.15%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|73.11%
|Industrials
|7.74%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|27.38%
|Financial Services
|7.56%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|64.92%
|Consumer Defense
|4.78%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|35.57%
|Energy
|3.37%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|17.38%
|Basic Materials
|2.74%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|19.75%
|Real Estate
|2.65%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|20.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|36.48%
|US
|94.31%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|52.38%
|Non US
|4.51%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|37.79%
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|81.72%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|37.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|74.23%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|21.45%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.13%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|34.76%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2016
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2013
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2012
|$0.546
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Mr. Shah has been a Senior Portfolio Manager of OppenheimerFunds since January 2014 and a Vice President since February 2006. Mr. Shah was a Senior Research Analyst from February 2006 to January 2014. Prior to joining the OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Shah was a Vice President and Senior Analyst with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. Prior to that, he was a Vice President and Senior Analyst with BlackRock Financial Management.
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Mr. Zibelli has been a Senior Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since January 2014 and a Senior Portfolio Manager since May 2006. He was a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds from May 2006 to January 2014. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, he spent six years at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, during which time he was a Managing Director and Small Cap Growth Team Leader. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, Mr. Zibelli spent 12 years with Chase Manhattan Bank, including two years as Senior Portfolio Manager at Chase Asset Management.
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
