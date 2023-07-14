Home
Invesco Rising Dividends Fund

mutual fund
ONRDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.68 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (OARDX) Primary C (OCRDX) Inst (OYRDX) Retirement (ONRDX) Inst (OIRDX) Retirement (RSDQX)
Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

11.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

Net Assets

$2.85 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ONRDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Rising Dividends Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Manind Govil

ONRDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ONRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -14.3% 35.6% 70.08%
1 Yr 11.6% -55.6% 38.6% 48.99%
3 Yr 5.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 48.12%
5 Yr 3.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 43.15%
10 Yr 1.8%* -18.8% 37.4% 62.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ONRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -64.5% 28.9% 17.15%
2021 5.8% -20.5% 152.6% 69.22%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.40%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 42.86%
2018 -2.9% -13.5% 12.6% 50.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ONRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -20.5% 35.6% 63.35%
1 Yr 11.6% -55.6% 40.3% 40.62%
3 Yr 5.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 47.84%
5 Yr 3.4%* -29.9% 97.0% 52.43%
10 Yr 14.2%* -13.5% 37.4% 2.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ONRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -64.5% 28.9% 17.22%
2021 5.8% -20.5% 152.6% 69.22%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.32%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 43.36%
2018 -2.8% -10.9% 12.6% 69.96%

NAV & Total Return History

ONRDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ONRDX Category Low Category High ONRDX % Rank
Net Assets 2.85 B 177 K 1.21 T 35.18%
Number of Holdings 75 2 4154 63.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 913 M 288 K 270 B 35.33%
Weighting of Top 10 31.87% 1.8% 106.2% 48.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.63%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.81%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.57%
  4. Chevron Corp 2.26%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 2.25%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.23%
  7. The Walt Disney Co 2.16%
  8. Procter & Gamble Co 2.12%
  9. Texas Instruments Inc 2.08%
  10. Verizon Communications Inc 2.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ONRDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.51% 0.00% 130.24% 31.21%
Cash 		0.49% -102.29% 100.00% 66.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 15.15%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 15.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 9.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 11.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONRDX % Rank
Technology 		23.53% 0.00% 48.94% 57.61%
Financial Services 		14.60% 0.00% 55.59% 33.71%
Healthcare 		14.31% 0.00% 60.70% 51.52%
Industrials 		12.33% 0.00% 29.90% 15.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.85% 0.00% 30.33% 63.24%
Consumer Defense 		7.94% 0.00% 47.71% 25.34%
Real Estate 		4.58% 0.00% 31.91% 10.12%
Energy 		4.06% 0.00% 41.64% 51.60%
Communication Services 		3.78% 0.00% 27.94% 90.03%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 20.91% 36.68%
Basic Materials 		2.16% 0.00% 25.70% 74.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONRDX % Rank
US 		96.46% 0.00% 127.77% 51.54%
Non US 		3.05% 0.00% 32.38% 36.98%

ONRDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ONRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 49.27% 23.98%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 2.00% 61.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 67.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ONRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ONRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ONRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 50.44%

ONRDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ONRDX Category Low Category High ONRDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.55% 0.00% 24.20% 46.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ONRDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ONRDX Category Low Category High ONRDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.37% -54.00% 6.06% 68.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ONRDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ONRDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Manind Govil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2016

5.65

5.7%

Mani Govil serves as head of the Main Street Team and lead portfolio manager of Main Street Fund. Mani has more than 15 years of experience managing core equity portfolios and was named one of the “20 Rising Stars” in the mutual fund industry by Institutional Investor in 2008. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds in May 2009, Mani managed the RS Large Cap Alpha Fund (formerly Guardian Park Avenue Fund) from August 2005 to March 2009. Mani first managed the fund at Guardian Life Insurance Company from August 2005 to October 2006 and then at RS Investments, now a unit of Guardian, from October 2006 to March 2009. At RS, Mani worked as head of core equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. At Guardian, Mani served as head of equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. Earlier in his career, as co-head of equities and head of research at Mercantile Capital Advisers, Mani managed the Mercantile Growth and Income Fund. He holds an M.B.A from the University of Cincinnati and a B.Comm. degree from the University of Bombay, India. Mani is a CFA charterholder.

Raman Vardharaj

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Mr. Vardharaj has been a Vice President and portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Vardharaj was a senior quantitative analyst creating stock selection models, monitoring portfolio risks and analyzing portfolio performance across the RS Core Equity Team of RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009. He served as quantitative analyst at The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America from 1998 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. Mr. Vardharaj is a portfolio m

Belinda Cavazos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2020

2.27

2.3%

Belinda is a Portfolio Manager for the Boston Trust and Walden Small and SMID Cap strategies, and directs the firm’s qualitative equity research efforts for both strategies. She is a member of the Securities Research Committee, provides primary research and analysis in the consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors, and contributes to portfolio management for the Mid Cap strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, Belinda worked at Wellington Management as an Equity Analyst and Sector Fund Manager. Previously, she worked at Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan. She earned a BA from Yale University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and is a member of the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

