Mani Govil serves as head of the Main Street Team and lead portfolio manager of Main Street Fund. Mani has more than 15 years of experience managing core equity portfolios and was named one of the “20 Rising Stars” in the mutual fund industry by Institutional Investor in 2008. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds in May 2009, Mani managed the RS Large Cap Alpha Fund (formerly Guardian Park Avenue Fund) from August 2005 to March 2009. Mani first managed the fund at Guardian Life Insurance Company from August 2005 to October 2006 and then at RS Investments, now a unit of Guardian, from October 2006 to March 2009. At RS, Mani worked as head of core equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. At Guardian, Mani served as head of equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. Earlier in his career, as co-head of equities and head of research at Mercantile Capital Advisers, Mani managed the Mercantile Growth and Income Fund. He holds an M.B.A from the University of Cincinnati and a B.Comm. degree from the University of Bombay, India. Mani is a CFA charterholder.