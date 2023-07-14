Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.1%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
Net Assets
$2.85 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.9%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|OARDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.1%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|70.16%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|48.23%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|47.73%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|42.90%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|62.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|OARDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|17.00%
|2021
|5.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|68.99%
|2020
|3.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|59.24%
|2019
|5.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|42.77%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|50.35%
|Period
|OARDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.1%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|63.42%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|39.94%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|47.44%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|52.00%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|54.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|OARDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|17.07%
|2021
|5.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|68.99%
|2020
|3.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|59.16%
|2019
|5.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|43.28%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|69.35%
|OARDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OARDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.85 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|35.40%
|Number of Holdings
|75
|2
|4154
|64.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|913 M
|288 K
|270 B
|35.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.87%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|48.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OARDX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.51%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|31.51%
|Cash
|0.49%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|66.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|70.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|71.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|69.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|68.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OARDX % Rank
|Technology
|23.53%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|57.84%
|Financial Services
|14.60%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|34.09%
|Healthcare
|14.31%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|51.98%
|Industrials
|12.33%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|16.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.85%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|63.47%
|Consumer Defense
|7.94%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|25.57%
|Real Estate
|4.58%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|10.35%
|Energy
|4.06%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|51.90%
|Communication Services
|3.78%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|90.26%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|39.57%
|Basic Materials
|2.16%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|74.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OARDX % Rank
|US
|96.46%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|51.76%
|Non US
|3.05%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|37.21%
|OARDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|36.32%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|61.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|OARDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|56.05%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OARDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OARDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|51.41%
|OARDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OARDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.78%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|43.92%
|OARDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OARDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OARDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.62%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|53.49%
|OARDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.651
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2012
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2012
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2011
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2010
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2009
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2009
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2003
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 1998
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 1996
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 1995
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2016
5.65
5.7%
Mani Govil serves as head of the Main Street Team and lead portfolio manager of Main Street Fund. Mani has more than 15 years of experience managing core equity portfolios and was named one of the “20 Rising Stars” in the mutual fund industry by Institutional Investor in 2008. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds in May 2009, Mani managed the RS Large Cap Alpha Fund (formerly Guardian Park Avenue Fund) from August 2005 to March 2009. Mani first managed the fund at Guardian Life Insurance Company from August 2005 to October 2006 and then at RS Investments, now a unit of Guardian, from October 2006 to March 2009. At RS, Mani worked as head of core equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. At Guardian, Mani served as head of equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. Earlier in his career, as co-head of equities and head of research at Mercantile Capital Advisers, Mani managed the Mercantile Growth and Income Fund. He holds an M.B.A from the University of Cincinnati and a B.Comm. degree from the University of Bombay, India. Mani is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Mr. Vardharaj has been a Vice President and portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Vardharaj was a senior quantitative analyst creating stock selection models, monitoring portfolio risks and analyzing portfolio performance across the RS Core Equity Team of RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009. He served as quantitative analyst at The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America from 1998 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. Mr. Vardharaj is a portfolio m
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2020
2.27
2.3%
Belinda is a Portfolio Manager for the Boston Trust and Walden Small and SMID Cap strategies, and directs the firm’s qualitative equity research efforts for both strategies. She is a member of the Securities Research Committee, provides primary research and analysis in the consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors, and contributes to portfolio management for the Mid Cap strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, Belinda worked at Wellington Management as an Equity Analyst and Sector Fund Manager. Previously, she worked at Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan. She earned a BA from Yale University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and is a member of the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
