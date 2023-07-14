Budzinski has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. She has served as sector manager for healthcare for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Ms. Budzinski was a healthcare sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Ms. Budzinski joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in August 2006 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments.