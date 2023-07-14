Mr. Krantz has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for technology for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Krantz was a sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Mr. Krantz joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in December 2005 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments. Mr. Krantz ser