Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.2%
1 yr return
12.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
39.3%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MSAZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|7.39%
|1 Yr
|12.3%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|44.85%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|59.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|71.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|83.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSAZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|73.07%
|2021
|3.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|82.95%
|2020
|6.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|11.95%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|MSAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSAZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.2 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|47.23%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|2
|4154
|61.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|475 M
|288 K
|270 B
|44.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.29%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|21.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSAZX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.84%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|72.17%
|Cash
|2.16%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|24.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|12.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|12.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|7.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|8.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSAZX % Rank
|Technology
|22.65%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|61.57%
|Financial Services
|15.41%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|27.32%
|Healthcare
|14.25%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|57.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.34%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|56.62%
|Industrials
|9.37%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|46.73%
|Communication Services
|9.01%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|33.49%
|Energy
|5.48%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|18.19%
|Consumer Defense
|5.07%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|84.09%
|Real Estate
|3.12%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|33.56%
|Utilities
|2.97%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|29.38%
|Basic Materials
|2.32%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|66.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSAZX % Rank
|US
|96.80%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|46.81%
|Non US
|1.04%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|69.84%
|MSAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|55.56%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|70.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.48%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MSAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|95.93%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|50.68%
|MSAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSAZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.52%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|50.48%
|MSAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MSAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSAZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.52%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|59.85%
|MSAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2014
7.51
7.5%
Budzinski has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. She has served as sector manager for healthcare for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Ms. Budzinski was a healthcare sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Ms. Budzinski joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in August 2006 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2014
7.51
7.5%
Mr. Krantz has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for technology for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Krantz was a sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Mr. Krantz joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in December 2005 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments. Mr. Krantz ser
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
