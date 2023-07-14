Home
Trending ETFs

Invesco Main Street All Cap fd

mutual fund
MSAZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.83 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (OMSYX) Primary A (OMSOX) C (OMSCX) Retirement (OMSNX) T (MSAZX) Retirement (IOAPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Main Street All Cap fd

MSAZX | Fund

$22.83

$1.2 B

0.52%

$0.12

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.2%

1 yr return

12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Main Street All Cap fd

MSAZX | Fund

$22.83

$1.2 B

0.52%

$0.12

0.73%

MSAZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Main Street All Cap fd
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    T
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joy Budzinski

Fund Description

MSAZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -14.3% 35.6% 7.39%
1 Yr 12.3% -55.6% 38.6% 44.85%
3 Yr 4.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 59.00%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% 71.02%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 83.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -64.5% 28.9% 73.07%
2021 3.8% -20.5% 152.6% 82.95%
2020 6.0% -13.9% 183.6% 11.95%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -20.5% 35.6% 5.96%
1 Yr 12.3% -55.6% 40.3% 36.64%
3 Yr 4.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 59.05%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% 68.19%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 82.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -64.5% 28.9% 73.14%
2021 3.8% -20.5% 152.6% 83.02%
2020 6.0% -13.9% 183.6% 12.11%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MSAZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSAZX Category Low Category High MSAZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 B 177 K 1.21 T 47.23%
Number of Holdings 77 2 4154 61.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 475 M 288 K 270 B 44.49%
Weighting of Top 10 39.29% 1.8% 106.2% 21.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.73%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.26%
  3. Apple Inc 5.09%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.66%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.68%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.58%
  7. VMware Inc Class A 3.18%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.09%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 2.83%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSAZX % Rank
Stocks 		97.84% 0.00% 130.24% 72.17%
Cash 		2.16% -102.29% 100.00% 24.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 12.60%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 12.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 7.28%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 8.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSAZX % Rank
Technology 		22.65% 0.00% 48.94% 61.57%
Financial Services 		15.41% 0.00% 55.59% 27.32%
Healthcare 		14.25% 0.00% 60.70% 57.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.34% 0.00% 30.33% 56.62%
Industrials 		9.37% 0.00% 29.90% 46.73%
Communication Services 		9.01% 0.00% 27.94% 33.49%
Energy 		5.48% 0.00% 41.64% 18.19%
Consumer Defense 		5.07% 0.00% 47.71% 84.09%
Real Estate 		3.12% 0.00% 31.91% 33.56%
Utilities 		2.97% 0.00% 20.91% 29.38%
Basic Materials 		2.32% 0.00% 25.70% 66.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSAZX % Rank
US 		96.80% 0.00% 127.77% 46.81%
Non US 		1.04% 0.00% 32.38% 69.84%

MSAZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 49.27% 55.56%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 70.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 32.48%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MSAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 95.93%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 50.68%

MSAZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSAZX Category Low Category High MSAZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.52% 0.00% 24.20% 50.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSAZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSAZX Category Low Category High MSAZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.52% -54.00% 6.06% 59.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSAZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSAZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joy Budzinski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2014

7.51

7.5%

Budzinski has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. She has served as sector manager for healthcare for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Ms. Budzinski was a healthcare sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Ms. Budzinski joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in August 2006 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments.

Magnus Krantz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2014

7.51

7.5%

Mr. Krantz has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for technology for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Krantz was a sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Mr. Krantz joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in December 2005 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments. Mr. Krantz ser

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

