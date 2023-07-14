Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
9.4%
1 yr return
14.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$67.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.5%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NWIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|3.8%
|21.3%
|78.05%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-2.3%
|25.7%
|58.33%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-3.9%
|10.0%
|63.75%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-5.7%
|5.3%
|9.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|6.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|NWIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|67.2 M
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|86.90%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|2
|4427
|81.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.2 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|85.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.45%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|39.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWIFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.18%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|26.51%
|Cash
|0.82%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|61.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|14.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|68.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|19.28%
|NWIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|51.85%
|Management Fee
|0.86%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|51.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.70%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|NWIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|NWIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.00%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|67.95%
|NWIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.17%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|60.71%
|NWIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|NWIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.36%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|26.51%
|NWIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.536
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.501
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Mr. Kuhlmann has been a Portfolio Manager for the International Small Cap Equity Strategy since 2014. He is responsible for portfolio construction, leading the weekly investment team meetings and ongoing development of systematic research within an integrated investment process. Mr. Kuhlmann also provides sector research coverage for the Information Technology and Consumer Staples sectors. With 15 years of investment experience, Mr. Kuhlmann has been managing international strategies since 2009. Prior to joining Winslow Capital from Arbor Capital, Mr. Kuhlmann also served as a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for WHV Investment Management in San Francisco where he managed International Small Cap and Emerging Markets all-cap portfolios from their inception. Notably, these strategies employed a similar investment philosophy and process utilizing both systematic and fundamental research, where he developed the capabilities employed at Winslow Capital today. Mr. Kuhlmann has contributed to several white papers on investment topics such as the merits of investing in the international small cap companies, country selection in international equity markets as well as alpha drivers in emerging markets. B.B.A. Finance and Psychology, University of Minnesota – Duluth
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Mr. DuMonthier is a Portfolio Manager for the Winslow International Small Cap Equity Strategy. He joined Winslow Capital in 2017. With a unique combination of fundamental and quantitative skills, he is responsible for macroeconomic research and contributes to portfolio construction and risk management. Mr. DuMonthier also provides sector coverage for the Healthcare, Communication Services and Utilities sectors. With 29 years of investment experience, Mr. DuMonthier’s investment training includes fundamental equity and high yield credit analysis with portfolio management experience dating back to 1999. Prior to joining Winslow Capital, Mr. DuMonthier was a Portfolio Manager for Structured Alpha and Systematic Global Equity at Neuberger Berman, LLC. He also served as a Partner, Portfolio Manager of Global Long/Short Equity at Copia Capital LLC. Mr. DuMonthier has contributed to several white papers covering topics ranging from factor based investing to equity risk management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.57
|18.43
