Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, and invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. Small-capitalization companies are defined as companies that have market capitalizations within the market capitalization range of the companies in the MSCI World Ex USA Small Cap Index on the last business day of the month in which its most recent rebalancing was completed. The index currently is rebalanced semiannually in May and November of each year. On May 31, 2022, the capitalization range of companies in the index was $57 million to $14.4 billion. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries.

The Fund’s sub-adviser seeks to invest in companies with improving fundamental profiles as well as sustainable, above-average earnings growth, high or rising returns on invested capital and reasonable relative valuations. In selecting securities, the sub-adviser initially narrows the investable universe using a quantitative screen that evaluates and ranks equity securities within regional peer groups. Next, securities with limited trading liquidity and research coverage are eliminated. The sub-adviser conducts a regular review of the remaining securities’ fundamental characteristics, including revenue and earnings growth, positive earnings revisions, earnings consistency, high or improving returns on invested capital and free cash flow, reasonable financial leverage and attractive relative valuation, to further narrow the list of investable securities. Finally, the sub-adviser conducts a qualitative fundamental review of the remaining securities in order to select securities for the Fund’s portfolio.

The sub-adviser generally will sell an equity security for any of the following reasons: the company’s business fundamentals are deteriorating; there has been a decline in investor sentiment; the security has become significantly overvalued; there has been a significant price decline relative to peers; to maintain portfolio construction and risk control guidelines; or to replace the security with that of a company with better performance potential.