Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nuveen International Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
NWPIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.71 -0.16 -0.73%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NWPIX) Primary Retirement (NWIFX) C (NWSCX) A (NWAIX)
NWPIX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen International Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.71 -0.16 -0.73%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NWPIX) Primary Retirement (NWIFX) C (NWSCX) A (NWAIX)
NWPIX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen International Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.71 -0.16 -0.73%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NWPIX) Primary Retirement (NWIFX) C (NWSCX) A (NWAIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen International Small Cap Fund

NWPIX | Fund

$21.71

$67.2 M

0.10%

$0.02

1.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$67.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen International Small Cap Fund

NWPIX | Fund

$21.71

$67.2 M

0.10%

$0.02

1.20%

NWPIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Kuhlmann

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, and invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. Small-capitalization companies are defined as companies that have market capitalizations within the market capitalization range of the companies in the MSCI World Ex USA Small Cap Index on the last business day of the month in which its most recent rebalancing was completed. The index currently is rebalanced semiannually in May and November of each year. On May 31, 2022, the capitalization range of companies in the index was $57 million to $14.4 billion. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. 
The Fund’s sub-adviser seeks to invest in companies with improving fundamental profiles as well as sustainable, above-average earnings growth, high or rising returns on invested capital and reasonable relative valuations. In selecting securities, the sub-adviser initially narrows the investable universe using a quantitative screen that evaluates and ranks equity securities within regional peer groups. Next, securities with limited trading liquidity and research coverage are eliminated. The sub-adviser conducts a regular review of the remaining securities’ fundamental characteristics, including revenue and earnings growth, positive earnings revisions, earnings consistency, high or improving returns on invested capital and free cash flow, reasonable financial leverage and attractive relative valuation, to further narrow the list of investable securities. Finally, the sub-adviser conducts a qualitative fundamental review of the remaining securities in order to select securities for the Fund’s portfolio. 
The sub-adviser generally will sell an equity security for any of the following reasons: the company’s business fundamentals are deteriorating; there has been a decline in investor sentiment; the security has become significantly overvalued; there has been a significant price decline relative to peers; to maintain portfolio construction and risk control guidelines; or to replace the security with that of a company with better performance potential. 
The Fund may utilize options, including options on foreign currencies, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“derivatives”). The Fund may use these derivatives to manage market risk or business risk, enhance the Fund’s return, or hedge against adverse movements in currency exchange rates. 
Read More

NWPIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% 3.8% 21.3% 79.27%
1 Yr 14.6% -2.3% 25.7% 59.52%
3 Yr 3.1%* -3.9% 10.0% 65.00%
5 Yr 1.5%* -5.7% 5.3% 11.11%
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 6.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -35.4% -11.5% 34.94%
2021 5.0% -3.5% 8.5% 18.75%
2020 1.1% 1.0% 6.6% 96.25%
2019 5.6% 3.1% 6.3% 20.83%
2018 -2.6% -7.6% -0.2% 5.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -15.4% 21.3% 76.83%
1 Yr 14.6% -16.0% 25.7% 58.33%
3 Yr 3.1%* -3.9% 9.7% 65.00%
5 Yr 1.6%* -5.7% 7.0% 12.50%
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 8.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -35.4% -11.5% 34.94%
2021 5.0% -3.5% 8.5% 18.75%
2020 1.1% 1.0% 6.6% 96.25%
2019 5.6% 3.1% 6.3% 20.83%
2018 -2.5% -7.1% -0.2% 4.29%

NAV & Total Return History

NWPIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWPIX Category Low Category High NWPIX % Rank
Net Assets 67.2 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 90.48%
Number of Holdings 82 2 4427 85.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.2 M 2.54 M 420 M 89.16%
Weighting of Top 10 18.45% 2.3% 100.0% 43.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rheinmetall AG 2.35%
  2. Rheinmetall AG 2.35%
  3. Rheinmetall AG 2.35%
  4. Rheinmetall AG 2.35%
  5. Rheinmetall AG 2.35%
  6. Rheinmetall AG 2.35%
  7. Rheinmetall AG 2.35%
  8. Rheinmetall AG 2.35%
  9. Rheinmetall AG 2.35%
  10. Rheinmetall AG 2.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWPIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.18% 87.39% 99.95% 30.12%
Cash 		0.82% -0.19% 13.01% 65.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 81.93%
Other 		0.00% -2.29% 1.64% 86.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 77.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 83.13%

NWPIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.07% 2.73% 49.38%
Management Fee 0.86% 0.05% 1.04% 54.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 21.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

NWPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 1.00% 185.00% 71.79%

NWPIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWPIX Category Low Category High NWPIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.10% 0.00% 2.82% 90.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWPIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWPIX Category Low Category High NWPIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.33% 0.03% 2.41% 32.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWPIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWPIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Kuhlmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Mr. Kuhlmann has been a Portfolio Manager for the International Small Cap Equity Strategy since 2014. He is responsible for portfolio construction, leading the weekly investment team meetings and ongoing development of systematic research within an integrated investment process. Mr. Kuhlmann also provides sector research coverage for the Information Technology and Consumer Staples sectors. With 15 years of investment experience, Mr. Kuhlmann has been managing international strategies since 2009. Prior to joining Winslow Capital from Arbor Capital, Mr. Kuhlmann also served as a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for WHV Investment Management in San Francisco where he managed International Small Cap and Emerging Markets all-cap portfolios from their inception. Notably, these strategies employed a similar investment philosophy and process utilizing both systematic and fundamental research, where he developed the capabilities employed at Winslow Capital today. Mr. Kuhlmann has contributed to several white papers on investment topics such as the merits of investing in the international small cap companies, country selection in international equity markets as well as alpha drivers in emerging markets. B.B.A. Finance and Psychology, University of Minnesota – Duluth

Dean DuMonthier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2019

3.0

3.0%

Mr. DuMonthier is a Portfolio Manager for the Winslow International Small Cap Equity Strategy. He joined Winslow Capital in 2017. With a unique combination of fundamental and quantitative skills, he is responsible for macroeconomic research and contributes to portfolio construction and risk management. Mr. DuMonthier also provides sector coverage for the Healthcare, Communication Services and Utilities sectors. With 29 years of investment experience, Mr. DuMonthier’s investment training includes fundamental equity and high yield credit analysis with portfolio management experience dating back to 1999. Prior to joining Winslow Capital, Mr. DuMonthier was a Portfolio Manager for Structured Alpha and Systematic Global Equity at Neuberger Berman, LLC. He also served as a Partner, Portfolio Manager of Global Long/Short Equity at Copia Capital LLC. Mr. DuMonthier has contributed to several white papers covering topics ranging from factor based investing to equity risk management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.57 18.43

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×