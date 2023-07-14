Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in securities issued by real asset related companies that are generating income at the time of purchase. Real asset related companies are defined as: (i) companies that are in the energy, telecommunications, utilities or materials sectors; (ii) companies in the real estate or transportation industry groups; (iii) companies, if not in one of these sectors or industries, that (a) derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from the ownership, management, operation, development, construction, renovation, financing, or sale of real assets, or (b) have at least 50% of the fair market value of their assets invested in real assets; or (iv) pooled investment vehicles that primarily invest in the foregoing companies or that are otherwise designed primarily to provide investment exposure to real assets.

The categories of real assets on which the Fund will focus its investments are infrastructure and real estate. Infrastructure consists of the physical structures and networks upon which the operation, growth and development of a community depends, which include water, sewer, and energy utilities; transportation and communication networks; health care facilities, government accommodations, and other public service facilities; and shipping, timber, steel, alternative energy, and other resources and services necessary for the construction and maintenance of these physical structures and networks. In normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 25% of its assets, collectively, in securities of issuers in the infrastructure and real estate industries.

The Fund will invest in both equity securities and debt securities, but will not invest more than 40% of its net assets in debt securities. All or a portion of the Fund’s debt securities may be rated lower than investment grade (BB/Ba or lower). Equity securities in which the Fund may invest may be of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies, and include common stock, preferred securities, hybrid securities and convertible securities, as well as interests in real estate investment trusts (“ REITs ”), exchange-traded notes (“ ETNs ”), other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ ETFs ”)) and equity securities issued by master limited partnerships (“ MLPs ”). Debt securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate debt obligations, mortgage-backed securities and debt securities issued by MLPs.

The Fund may invest in securities that have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, but that may be resold to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the provisions of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“ Rule 144A securities ”).

The Fund will invest in non-U.S. securities, but will limit its exposure to emerging markets to 50% of its net assets at the time of purchase.

The Fund may utilize derivatives, including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts. The Fund may use these derivatives to manage market or business risk, enhance the Fund’s return, or hedge against adverse movements in currency exchange rates.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the sub-adviser will utilize a team-based investment philosophy and primarily employ a bottom-up approach that relies on fundamental research by its Real Assets Team and its Taxable Fixed Income Team. The sub-adviser will complement its bottom-up approach with top-down research. The sub-adviser seeks to invest opportunistically based on market conditions, which may cause frequent trading of portfolio securities and a high portfolio turnover rate.