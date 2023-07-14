Home
NRIAX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund

Payout Change
No Change
Price as of:
$20.42 -0.08 -0.39%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (NRIIX) Primary A (NRIAX) C (NRICX) Retirement (NRIFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$1.44 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 73.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NRIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jay Rosenberg

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in securities issued by real asset related companies that are generating income at the time of purchase. Real asset related companies are defined as: (i) companies that are in the energy, telecommunications, utilities or materials sectors; (ii) companies in the real estate or transportation industry groups; (iii) companies, if not in one of these sectors or industries, that (a) derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from the ownership, management, operation, development, construction, renovation, financing, or sale of real assets, or (b) have at least 50% of the fair market value of their assets invested in real assets; or (iv) pooled investment vehicles that primarily invest in the foregoing companies or that are otherwise designed primarily to provide investment exposure to real assets.
The categories of real assets on which the Fund will focus its investments are infrastructure and real estate. Infrastructure consists of the physical structures and networks upon which the operation, growth and development of a community depends, which include water, sewer, and energy utilities; transportation and communication networks; health care facilities, government accommodations, and other public service facilities; and shipping, timber, steel, alternative energy, and other resources and services necessary for the construction and maintenance of these physical structures and networks. In normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 25% of its assets, collectively, in securities of issuers in the infrastructure and real estate industries.
The Fund will invest in both equity securities and debt securities, but will not invest more than 40% of its net assets in debt securities. All or a portion of the Fund’s debt securities may be rated lower than investment grade (BB/Ba or lower). Equity securities in which the Fund may invest may be of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies, and include common stock, preferred securities, hybrid securities and convertible securities, as well as interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)) and equity securities issued by master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). Debt securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate debt obligations, mortgage-backed securities and debt securities issued by MLPs.
The Fund may invest in securities that have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, but that may be resold to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the provisions of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”).
The Fund will invest in non-U.S. securities, but will limit its exposure to emerging markets to 50% of its net assets at the time of purchase.
The Fund may utilize derivatives, including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts. The Fund may use these derivatives to manage market or business risk, enhance the Fund’s return, or hedge against adverse movements in currency exchange rates.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the sub-adviser will utilize a team-based investment philosophy and primarily employ a bottom-up approach that relies on fundamental research by its Real Assets Team and its Taxable Fixed Income Team. The sub-adviser will complement its bottom-up approach with top-down research. The sub-adviser seeks to invest opportunistically based on market conditions, which may cause frequent trading of portfolio securities and a high portfolio turnover rate.
Read More

NRIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -23.7% 16.4% 34.33%
1 Yr -3.8% -8.9% 48.3% 22.53%
3 Yr -0.5%* -2.2% 16.4% 82.41%
5 Yr -2.5%* -0.7% 13.4% 78.97%
10 Yr -1.1%* 0.9% 11.8% 21.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -40.8% 20.6% 37.92%
2021 2.9% -21.0% 24.5% 96.81%
2020 -2.8% -24.2% 27.8% 16.12%
2019 3.6% -23.1% 11.7% 44.28%
2018 -2.3% -100.0% 20.6% 85.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -23.7% 16.4% 33.48%
1 Yr -3.8% -12.8% 48.3% 51.69%
3 Yr -0.5%* -3.4% 16.4% 91.48%
5 Yr -2.5%* -1.1% 13.4% 90.16%
10 Yr -0.4%* 0.9% 11.8% 36.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -40.8% 20.6% 37.92%
2021 2.9% -21.0% 24.5% 96.81%
2020 -2.8% -24.2% 27.8% 16.12%
2019 3.6% -23.1% 11.7% 62.53%
2018 -2.3% -2.9% 23.1% 91.28%

NAV & Total Return History

NRIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NRIAX Category Low Category High NRIAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.44 B 1.12 M 110 B 28.94%
Number of Holdings 470 2 10961 35.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 172 M -31.7 M 22 B 49.06%
Weighting of Top 10 11.58% 10.8% 100.0% 99.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Williams Companies Inc 2.02%
  2. Enbridge Inc 1.49%
  3. Kinder Morgan Inc Class P 1.33%
  4. Enagas SA 1.24%
  5. Enagas SA 1.24%
  6. Enagas SA 1.24%
  7. Enagas SA 1.24%
  8. Enagas SA 1.24%
  9. Enagas SA 1.24%
  10. Enagas SA 1.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NRIAX % Rank
Stocks 		56.96% -45.72% 98.42% 71.82%
Bonds 		22.37% -39.76% 93.84% 55.11%
Preferred Stocks 		12.55% -0.03% 14.00% 0.42%
Convertible Bonds 		3.44% 0.00% 25.49% 9.39%
Other 		3.14% -1.25% 197.12% 25.26%
Cash 		1.53% -97.12% 185.58% 79.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRIAX % Rank
Real Estate 		45.22% 0.00% 90.14% 1.27%
Utilities 		31.07% 0.00% 40.29% 0.64%
Energy 		16.62% 0.00% 38.61% 15.07%
Industrials 		4.13% 0.09% 32.39% 94.48%
Communication Services 		2.06% 0.00% 28.59% 83.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.46% 0.00% 20.84% 95.54%
Healthcare 		0.41% 0.00% 30.30% 88.54%
Basic Materials 		0.04% 0.00% 60.23% 97.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 97.03%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.34% 94.27%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.85% 97.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRIAX % Rank
Non US 		31.62% -46.69% 57.06% 31.32%
US 		25.34% -4.82% 95.75% 75.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRIAX % Rank
Corporate 		94.13% 0.00% 99.90% 2.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.29% 0.10% 100.00% 91.02%
Securitized 		0.82% 0.00% 83.28% 65.55%
Government 		0.76% 0.00% 98.64% 85.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 65.55%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 57.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRIAX % Rank
US 		14.61% -177.12% 87.76% 56.37%
Non US 		7.76% -39.00% 137.36% 37.37%

NRIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NRIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.16% 2.71% 42.38%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.70% 58.03%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.68%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

NRIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 9.20%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

NRIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NRIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 73.00% 0.00% 441.00% 64.59%

NRIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NRIAX Category Low Category High NRIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.85% 0.00% 10.92% 54.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NRIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NRIAX Category Low Category High NRIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.42% -5.20% 6.33% 4.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NRIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NRIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2011

10.72

10.7%

Jay L. Rosenberg entered the financial services industry in 1995. He has been a Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities and Global Infrastructure at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. He has been Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy since September 2011, and in May 2014 he was named Head of Investments for Real Assets. Jay graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he received a B.S. He received a master’s degree in urban planning and public policy from the University of Illinois–Chicago.

Brenda Langenfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Brenda A. Langenfeld, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 2004. She has been a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. She was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Preferred Securities strategy in January 2012. In April 2015, she was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy. She was named Senior Vice President in March 2017. In March 2019, she was named Managing Director.

Tryg Sarsland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Tryg is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Infrastructure strategy, which invests in listed infrastructure companies from around the world. He joined the global infrastructure team in 2011. Tryg is also a portfolio manager for the firm’s Real Asset Income strategy, which invests in income-generating debt and equity securities from both the real estate and infrastructure segments, since 2015. In addition, he serves as the director of research -infrastructure, with responsibility for direct management of the U.S.-based equity research analysts dedicated to the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income teams. Tryg also maintains analyst responsibilities for the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income strategies, specializing in non-U.S. utilities.Before joining the firm in 2011, he was vice president and director of project finance at National Wind, LLC, where he spearheaded the development, procurement and investment of funds for wind energy projects. He was also vice president with Meridian Companies, LLC, and Standard Chartered Bank.Tryg graduated with a B.A. from St. John’s University and an M.B.A. from St. Cloud State University

Jean Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Jean C. Lin, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 1994. She joined Nuveen Asset Management, LLC as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and High-Yield Research Analyst in September 2018. She also serves as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and High-Yield Research Analyst for Teachers Advisors, LLC, TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA. She joined TIAA in 1994.

Benjamin Kerl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Ben is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Real Estate Securities strategy and Real Estate Securities strategy, as well as head of real estate investments for the Real Assets investment team at Nuveen. He specializes in real estate equities in the U.K., Europe and Canada. From 2012 through 2017, Ben also covered the multi-family and healthcare sectors for the firm’s Real Estate Securities strategy. Ben began working in the investment industry in 2012 when he joined the firm. Before joining the firm, he worked for eight years in the real estate and renewable energy industries. Most recently, Ben was an independent consultant providing project development services to national and international wind energy developers. He started his career as a real estate development manager at Lander Group, where he managed infill multifamily and commercial projects from 2005 to 2007. Ben graduated with a bachelor of commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

