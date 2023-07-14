Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$1.44 B
Holdings in Top 10
11.6%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 73.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NRIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|34.98%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|21.03%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|78.62%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|72.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|13.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|NRIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|37.69%
|2021
|2.9%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|96.58%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|15.65%
|2019
|3.7%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|43.03%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|83.38%
|NRIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.44 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|29.37%
|Number of Holdings
|470
|2
|10961
|35.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|172 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|49.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.58%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|99.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRIFX % Rank
|Stocks
|56.96%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|72.23%
|Bonds
|22.37%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|55.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|12.55%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|0.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.44%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|9.81%
|Other
|3.14%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|25.68%
|Cash
|1.53%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|80.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRIFX % Rank
|Real Estate
|45.22%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|1.70%
|Utilities
|31.07%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|1.06%
|Energy
|16.62%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|15.50%
|Industrials
|4.13%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|94.90%
|Communication Services
|2.06%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|84.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.46%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|95.97%
|Healthcare
|0.41%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|88.96%
|Basic Materials
|0.04%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|98.30%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|98.51%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|96.18%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|98.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRIFX % Rank
|Non US
|31.62%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|31.73%
|US
|25.34%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|76.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRIFX % Rank
|Corporate
|94.13%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|3.34%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.29%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|91.44%
|Securitized
|0.82%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|65.97%
|Government
|0.76%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|85.80%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|81.84%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|78.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRIFX % Rank
|US
|14.61%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|56.78%
|Non US
|7.76%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|37.79%
|NRIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|78.29%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|59.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|NRIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|NRIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NRIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|73.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|65.07%
|NRIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.17%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|75.05%
|NRIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NRIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.75%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|3.70%
|NRIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.093
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.093
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.093
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.093
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.093
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.093
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.085
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.085
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.085
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.086
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.086
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.086
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.100
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.100
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.100
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.100
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.264
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.096
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.096
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.096
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.096
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.105
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.105
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.104
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2011
10.72
10.7%
Jay L. Rosenberg entered the financial services industry in 1995. He has been a Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities and Global Infrastructure at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. He has been Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy since September 2011, and in May 2014 he was named Head of Investments for Real Assets. Jay graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he received a B.S. He received a master’s degree in urban planning and public policy from the University of Illinois–Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Brenda A. Langenfeld, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 2004. She has been a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. She was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Preferred Securities strategy in January 2012. In April 2015, she was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy. She was named Senior Vice President in March 2017. In March 2019, she was named Managing Director.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Tryg is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Infrastructure strategy, which invests in listed infrastructure companies from around the world. He joined the global infrastructure team in 2011. Tryg is also a portfolio manager for the firm’s Real Asset Income strategy, which invests in income-generating debt and equity securities from both the real estate and infrastructure segments, since 2015. In addition, he serves as the director of research -infrastructure, with responsibility for direct management of the U.S.-based equity research analysts dedicated to the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income teams. Tryg also maintains analyst responsibilities for the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income strategies, specializing in non-U.S. utilities.Before joining the firm in 2011, he was vice president and director of project finance at National Wind, LLC, where he spearheaded the development, procurement and investment of funds for wind energy projects. He was also vice president with Meridian Companies, LLC, and Standard Chartered Bank.Tryg graduated with a B.A. from St. John’s University and an M.B.A. from St. Cloud State University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Jean C. Lin, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 1994. She joined Nuveen Asset Management, LLC as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and High-Yield Research Analyst in September 2018. She also serves as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and High-Yield Research Analyst for Teachers Advisors, LLC, TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA. She joined TIAA in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Ben is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Real Estate Securities strategy and Real Estate Securities strategy, as well as head of real estate investments for the Real Assets investment team at Nuveen. He specializes in real estate equities in the U.K., Europe and Canada. From 2012 through 2017, Ben also covered the multi-family and healthcare sectors for the firm’s Real Estate Securities strategy. Ben began working in the investment industry in 2012 when he joined the firm. Before joining the firm, he worked for eight years in the real estate and renewable energy industries. Most recently, Ben was an independent consultant providing project development services to national and international wind energy developers. He started his career as a real estate development manager at Lander Group, where he managed infill multifamily and commercial projects from 2005 to 2007. Ben graduated with a bachelor of commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
