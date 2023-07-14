Home
Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund

mutual fund
NRGSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$61.63 -0.46 -0.74%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (NBGNX) Primary Other (NBGEX) Adv (NBGAX) Inst (NBGIX) Retirement (NRGSX) Other (NRGEX)
NRGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Mar 15, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Judith Vale

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund invests mainly in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of initial purchase. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2000® Index changes over time and the Fund may continue to hold or add to a position in a company after its market capitalization has moved outside the range of the Russell 2000® Index.
The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends.
Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies.
The Portfolio Managers generally look for what they believe to be undervalued companies whose current market shares and balance sheets are strong. In addition, the Portfolio Managers tend to focus on companies whose financial strength is largely based on existing business lines rather than on projected growth. Factors in identifying these firms may include: a history of above-average returns; an established market niche; circumstances that would make it difficult for new competitors to enter the market; the ability to finance their own growth; and a belief that the company has sound future business prospects. This approach is
designed to let the Fund benefit from potential increases in stock prices, while endeavoring to limit the risks typically associated with small-cap stocks.
The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.
The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.
Read More

NRGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -21.9% 50.1% 51.18%
1 Yr 4.5% -72.8% 36.6% 81.85%
3 Yr 1.1%* -54.3% 47.2% 25.52%
5 Yr -0.1%* -42.7% 12.5% 20.74%
10 Yr 0.6%* -23.2% 11.9% 40.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -82.1% 547.9% 30.55%
2021 3.2% -69.3% 196.9% 16.90%
2020 6.3% -28.2% 32.1% 79.03%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 47.33%
2018 -3.6% -14.5% 20.4% 47.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -24.8% 50.1% 50.34%
1 Yr 4.5% -72.8% 36.6% 79.66%
3 Yr 1.1%* -54.3% 47.2% 25.52%
5 Yr -0.1%* -42.7% 14.6% 27.64%
10 Yr 5.5%* -20.1% 12.6% 28.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -82.1% 547.9% 30.55%
2021 3.2% -69.3% 196.9% 16.90%
2020 6.3% -28.2% 32.1% 79.03%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 47.33%
2018 -3.6% -14.5% 20.4% 62.67%

NAV & Total Return History

NRGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NRGSX Category Low Category High NRGSX % Rank
Net Assets 9.98 B 183 K 28 B 2.17%
Number of Holdings 106 6 1336 37.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.48 B 59 K 2.7 B 2.01%
Weighting of Top 10 22.05% 5.9% 100.0% 49.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pool Corp 2.86%
  2. Bio-Techne Corp 2.64%
  3. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 2.49%
  4. Aspen Technology Inc 2.30%
  5. MarketAxess Holdings Inc 2.21%
  6. Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A 2.20%
  7. Manhattan Associates Inc 2.10%
  8. Fox Factory Holding Corp 2.08%
  9. Emergent BioSolutions Inc 2.06%
  10. CMC Materials Inc Ordinary Shares 2.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NRGSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.12% 77.52% 101.30% 37.79%
Cash 		1.88% -1.30% 22.49% 57.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 74.41%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 78.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 75.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 74.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRGSX % Rank
Technology 		26.74% 2.91% 75.51% 37.79%
Industrials 		21.36% 0.00% 36.64% 14.21%
Healthcare 		13.66% 0.00% 47.90% 89.46%
Financial Services 		13.56% 0.00% 42.95% 16.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.46% 0.00% 40.68% 34.11%
Communication Services 		4.01% 0.00% 15.31% 21.40%
Basic Materials 		3.36% 0.00% 10.30% 31.94%
Consumer Defense 		2.49% 0.00% 13.56% 76.92%
Real Estate 		1.35% 0.00% 15.31% 59.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 82.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 94.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRGSX % Rank
US 		95.02% 67.06% 99.56% 38.46%
Non US 		3.10% 0.00% 26.08% 56.02%

NRGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NRGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.05% 27.56% 91.36%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.05% 4.05% 28.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.40% 27.96%

Sales Fees

NRGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NRGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NRGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 3.00% 439.00% 5.64%

NRGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NRGSX Category Low Category High NRGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.22% 0.00% 1.90% 76.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NRGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NRGSX Category Low Category High NRGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.09% -4.08% 1.10% 6.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NRGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NRGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Judith Vale

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 1994

28.35

28.4%

Vale is a managing director and portfolio manager on the Small Cap Value Equity team. She joined Neuberger in 1992. Previously, she was a portfolio manager at Quest Advisory and a senior fund analyst at Merrill Lynch Asset Management. Judy began her investment career in 1980 as an institutional analyst at Ingalls Snyder. Vale holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Robert D'Alelio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 1997

24.85

24.9%

Robert D'Alelio joined Neuberger Berman in 1996. He is a managing director and portfolio manager on the Small Cap Value Equity team. Previously, he spent fifteen years at Putnam Investments as an equity analyst and later, a senior vice president and portfolio manager. Bob began his investment career in 1979 as an analyst at the Bank of New England. He received a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and an M.B.A. from Babson College.

Brett Reiner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2005

16.46

16.5%

Brett S. Reiner is Managing Directors of Neuberger Berman Management LLC and Neuberger Berman LLC., his employer since 2000. He has been members of the Small Cap Group since 2003.

Gregory Spiegel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Gregory G. Spiegel is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Spiegel has been a member of the Small Cap Group since 2012. Mr. Spiegel joined the firm in 2012. Mr. Spiegel joined as an Associate Portfolio Manager in 2015 and became co-Portfolio Manager in August 2019. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Spiegel was the Director of Research at another firm, covering global equities and overseeing that firm’s research analysts from 2010 to 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

