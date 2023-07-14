To pursue its goal, the Fund invests mainly in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of initial purchase. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2000® Index changes over time and the Fund may continue to hold or add to a position in a company after its market capitalization has moved outside the range of the Russell 2000® Index.

The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends.

Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies.

The Portfolio Managers generally look for what they believe to be undervalued companies whose current market shares and balance sheets are strong. In addition, the Portfolio Managers tend to focus on companies whose financial strength is largely based on existing business lines rather than on projected growth. Factors in identifying these firms may include: a history of above-average returns; an established market niche; circumstances that would make it difficult for new competitors to enter the market; the ability to finance their own growth; and a belief that the company has sound future business prospects. This approach is

designed to let the Fund benefit from potential increases in stock prices, while endeavoring to limit the risks typically associated with small-cap stocks.

The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.