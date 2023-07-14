Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.7%
1 yr return
4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$9.98 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.1%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NRGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|44.44%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|82.18%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|24.28%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|48.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|53.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|NRGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|Period
|NRGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|43.77%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|80.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|22.80%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|46.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|52.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|NRGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|NRGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.98 B
|183 K
|28 B
|1.34%
|Number of Holdings
|106
|6
|1336
|34.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.48 B
|59 K
|2.7 B
|1.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.05%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|48.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.12%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|36.96%
|Cash
|1.88%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|56.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|6.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|23.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|3.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|2.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRGEX % Rank
|Technology
|26.74%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|36.96%
|Industrials
|21.36%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|13.38%
|Healthcare
|13.66%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|88.63%
|Financial Services
|13.56%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|15.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.46%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|33.28%
|Communication Services
|4.01%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|20.57%
|Basic Materials
|3.36%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|31.10%
|Consumer Defense
|2.49%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|76.09%
|Real Estate
|1.35%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|58.19%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|33.44%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|73.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRGEX % Rank
|US
|95.02%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|37.63%
|Non US
|3.10%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|55.18%
|NRGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.05%
|27.56%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|22.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|NRGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NRGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NRGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|4.28%
|NRGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|8.19%
|NRGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NRGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|N/A
|NRGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 1994
28.35
28.4%
Vale is a managing director and portfolio manager on the Small Cap Value Equity team. She joined Neuberger in 1992. Previously, she was a portfolio manager at Quest Advisory and a senior fund analyst at Merrill Lynch Asset Management. Judy began her investment career in 1980 as an institutional analyst at Ingalls Snyder. Vale holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 1997
24.85
24.9%
Robert D'Alelio joined Neuberger Berman in 1996. He is a managing director and portfolio manager on the Small Cap Value Equity team. Previously, he spent fifteen years at Putnam Investments as an equity analyst and later, a senior vice president and portfolio manager. Bob began his investment career in 1979 as an analyst at the Bank of New England. He received a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and an M.B.A. from Babson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2005
16.46
16.5%
Brett S. Reiner is Managing Directors of Neuberger Berman Management LLC and Neuberger Berman LLC., his employer since 2000. He has been members of the Small Cap Group since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Gregory G. Spiegel is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Spiegel has been a member of the Small Cap Group since 2012. Mr. Spiegel joined the firm in 2012. Mr. Spiegel joined as an Associate Portfolio Manager in 2015 and became co-Portfolio Manager in August 2019. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Spiegel was the Director of Research at another firm, covering global equities and overseeing that firm’s research analysts from 2010 to 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
