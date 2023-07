Robert D'Alelio joined Neuberger Berman in 1996. He is a managing director and portfolio manager on the Small Cap Value Equity team. Previously, he spent fifteen years at Putnam Investments as an equity analyst and later, a senior vice president and portfolio manager. Bob began his investment career in 1979 as an analyst at the Bank of New England. He received a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and an M.B.A. from Babson College.