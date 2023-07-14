Home
Trending ETFs

NRAAX (Mutual Fund)

NRAAX (Mutual Fund)

Neuberger Berman Sustainable Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$40.5 +0.05 +0.12%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (NBSRX) Primary Other (NBSTX) Inst (NBSLX) A (NRAAX) C (NRACX) Retirement (NRARX) Retirement (NRSRX)

Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

6.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$1.53 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NRAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Sustainable Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    May 27, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Hanson

NRAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -14.3% 35.6% 49.51%
1 Yr 6.2% -55.6% 38.6% 76.86%
3 Yr 3.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 67.61%
5 Yr -0.1%* -30.5% 97.0% 73.93%
10 Yr 0.2%* -18.8% 37.4% 71.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 81.56%
2021 5.6% -20.5% 152.6% 70.23%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 45.20%
2019 3.6% -8.3% 8.9% 86.56%
2018 -3.0% -13.5% 12.6% 53.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -20.5% 35.6% 44.49%
1 Yr 6.2% -55.6% 40.3% 67.57%
3 Yr 3.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 67.71%
5 Yr -0.1%* -29.9% 97.0% 78.56%
10 Yr 5.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 63.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 81.64%
2021 5.6% -20.5% 152.6% 70.23%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 45.12%
2019 3.6% -8.3% 8.9% 86.56%
2018 -3.0% -10.9% 12.6% 74.12%

NAV & Total Return History

NRAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NRAAX Category Low Category High NRAAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.53 B 177 K 1.21 T 44.01%
Number of Holdings 44 2 4154 85.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 623 M 288 K 270 B 41.41%
Weighting of Top 10 40.83% 1.8% 106.2% 19.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.64%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.03%
  3. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.81%
  4. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.81%
  5. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.81%
  6. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.81%
  7. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.81%
  8. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.81%
  9. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.81%
  10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NRAAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 0.00% 130.24% 38.63%
Cash 		0.68% -102.29% 100.00% 58.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 38.18%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 38.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 35.66%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 36.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRAAX % Rank
Technology 		26.25% 0.00% 48.94% 19.03%
Healthcare 		17.43% 0.00% 60.70% 14.61%
Financial Services 		13.86% 0.00% 55.59% 42.47%
Industrials 		11.51% 0.00% 29.90% 22.45%
Communication Services 		10.63% 0.00% 27.94% 14.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.00% 0.00% 30.33% 74.28%
Consumer Defense 		4.75% 0.00% 47.71% 86.53%
Utilities 		2.40% 0.00% 20.91% 58.37%
Real Estate 		2.21% 0.00% 31.91% 64.69%
Basic Materials 		1.95% 0.00% 25.70% 78.01%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 89.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRAAX % Rank
US 		89.10% 0.00% 127.77% 82.37%
Non US 		10.22% 0.00% 32.38% 11.63%

NRAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 49.27% 34.33%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 2.00% 83.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.26%
Administrative Fee 0.26% 0.00% 0.85% 89.18%

Sales Fees

NRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 15.92%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 496.00% 33.39%

NRAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NRAAX Category Low Category High NRAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 67.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NRAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NRAAX Category Low Category High NRAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -54.00% 6.06% 75.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NRAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NRAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Hanson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Daniel Hanson, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in January 2022. Dan is the Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the U.S. Sustainable Equity team. Dan joined Neuberger Berman from Waddell & Reed and Ivy Investments, where he was Chief Investment Officer. Previously, he served as Head of Impact Investing for JANA Partners. Prior to that role, he was Partner and Head of U.S. Equities, and Co-Chair of the Investment Strategy Committee with Jarislowsky Fraser Global Investment Management. Previously, Dan spent 10 years at BlackRock where he launched and managed the firm’s first fundamental, active ESG strategy, the BlackRock Socially Responsible Equity strategy. Dan is involved in a number of initiatives in the area of governance, corporate reporting, and sustainable investing. Dan was a founding member of the board of directors of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (“SASB") in 2011. He served on the professional faculty of the University of California-Berkeley Haas School of Business, where he taught sustainable investing from 2016-2019. In that role, he was a judge for the Moskowitz Research Prize, which recognizes outstanding quantitative research in sustainable and responsible investing. Dan received his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and French from Middlebury College, and earned an MBA, Accounting and Analytic Finance, from The University of Chicago. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

