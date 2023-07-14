Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.3%
1 yr return
6.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$1.53 B
Holdings in Top 10
40.8%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NBSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|48.30%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|76.18%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|66.98%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|73.18%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|61.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|NBSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|79.97%
|2021
|5.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|70.00%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|45.60%
|2019
|3.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|86.31%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|52.92%
|Period
|NBSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|43.36%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|66.97%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|67.07%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|78.13%
|10 Yr
|5.6%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|62.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|NBSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|80.05%
|2021
|5.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|70.00%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|45.52%
|2019
|3.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|86.31%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|74.03%
|NBSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.53 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|44.16%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|2
|4154
|86.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|623 M
|288 K
|270 B
|41.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.83%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|19.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBSRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.32%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|39.01%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|58.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|88.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|89.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|88.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|88.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBSRX % Rank
|Technology
|26.25%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|19.18%
|Healthcare
|17.43%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|14.92%
|Financial Services
|13.86%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|42.69%
|Industrials
|11.51%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|22.60%
|Communication Services
|10.63%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|14.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.00%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|74.73%
|Consumer Defense
|4.75%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|86.68%
|Utilities
|2.40%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|58.52%
|Real Estate
|2.21%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|64.84%
|Basic Materials
|1.95%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|78.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|98.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBSRX % Rank
|US
|89.10%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|82.52%
|Non US
|10.22%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|11.78%
|NBSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|47.74%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|84.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.26%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|90.21%
|NBSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NBSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NBSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|34.55%
|NBSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.02%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|95.97%
|NBSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NBSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.40%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|67.28%
|NBSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2002
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 1999
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1998
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Daniel Hanson, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in January 2022. Dan is the Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the U.S. Sustainable Equity team. Dan joined Neuberger Berman from Waddell & Reed and Ivy Investments, where he was Chief Investment Officer. Previously, he served as Head of Impact Investing for JANA Partners. Prior to that role, he was Partner and Head of U.S. Equities, and Co-Chair of the Investment Strategy Committee with Jarislowsky Fraser Global Investment Management. Previously, Dan spent 10 years at BlackRock where he launched and managed the firm’s first fundamental, active ESG strategy, the BlackRock Socially Responsible Equity strategy. Dan is involved in a number of initiatives in the area of governance, corporate reporting, and sustainable investing. Dan was a founding member of the board of directors of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (“SASB") in 2011. He served on the professional faculty of the University of California-Berkeley Haas School of Business, where he taught sustainable investing from 2016-2019. In that role, he was a judge for the Moskowitz Research Prize, which recognizes outstanding quantitative research in sustainable and responsible investing. Dan received his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and French from Middlebury College, and earned an MBA, Accounting and Analytic Finance, from The University of Chicago. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
