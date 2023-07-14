To pursue its goal, the Fund seeks to invest primarily in common stocks of mid- to large-capitalization companies that meet the Fund's quality oriented financial and ESG criteria. The Fund defines mid-capitalization companies as those with a total market capitalization of $2 billion and above and large-capitalization companies as those with a total market capitalization of $10 billion and above, both at the time of initial purchase.

The Fund seeks to reduce risk by investing across many different industries.

The Portfolio Managers employ a research driven and valuation sensitive approach to stock selection, with a focus on long term sustainability. This sustainable investment approach seeks to identify high quality, well-positioned companies with leadership that is focused on ESG as defined by best in class operating practices. As part of their focus on quality, the Portfolio Managers look for solid balance sheets, strong management teams with a track record of success, good cash flow, the prospect for above-average earnings growth and the sustainability of those earnings, as well as of the company’s business model, over the long term. They seek to purchase the stock of businesses that they believe to be well positioned and undervalued by the market. Among companies that meet these criteria, the Portfolio Managers look for those that show leadership in environmental, social and governance considerations, including progressive workplace practices and community relations.

In addition, the Portfolio Managers typically look at a company’s record in public health and the nature of its products. The Portfolio Managers judge firms on their corporate citizenship overall, considering their accomplishments as well as their goals. While these judgments are inevitably subjective, the Fund endeavors to avoid companies that derive revenue from gambling or the production of alcohol, tobacco, weapons, or nuclear power. The Fund also does not invest in any company that derives its total

revenue primarily from non-consumer sales to the military. The Fund also seeks to avoid companies whose business materially involves the exploration and production of fossil fuels.

Please see the Statement of Additional Information for a detailed description of the Fund’s Enhanced ESG Criteria.

Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies.

The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.

As a sustainable fund, the Fund is required by the federal securities laws to have a policy, which it cannot change without providing investors at least 60 days' written notice, of investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities selected in accordance with its ESG criteria. The 80% test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding. In practice, the Portfolio Managers intend to hold only securities selected in accordance with the Fund's Enhanced ESG Criteria.