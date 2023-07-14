Home
Trending ETFs

Neuberger Berman Sustainable Equity Fund

mutual fund
NRARX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$40.4 +0.05 +0.12%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (NBSRX) Primary Other (NBSTX) Inst (NBSLX) A (NRAAX) C (NRACX) Retirement (NRARX) Retirement (NRSRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Sustainable Equity Fund

NRARX | Fund

$40.40

$1.53 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$1.53 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NRARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Sustainable Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    May 27, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Hanson

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund seeks to invest primarily in common stocks of mid- to large-capitalization companies that meet the Fund's quality oriented financial and ESG criteria. The Fund defines mid-capitalization companies as those with a total market capitalization of $2 billion and above and large-capitalization companies as those with a total market capitalization of $10 billion and above, both at the time of initial purchase.
The Fund seeks to reduce risk by investing across many different industries.
The Portfolio Managers employ a research driven and valuation sensitive approach to stock selection, with a focus on long term sustainability. This sustainable investment approach seeks to identify high quality, well-positioned companies with leadership that is focused on ESG as defined by best in class operating practices. As part of their focus on quality, the Portfolio Managers look for solid balance sheets, strong management teams with a track record of success, good cash flow, the prospect for above-average earnings growth and the sustainability of those earnings, as well as of the company’s business model, over the long term. They seek to purchase the stock of businesses that they believe to be well positioned and undervalued by the market. Among companies that meet these criteria, the Portfolio Managers look for those that show leadership in environmental, social and governance considerations, including progressive workplace practices and community relations.
In addition, the Portfolio Managers typically look at a company’s record in public health and the nature of its products. The Portfolio Managers judge firms on their corporate citizenship overall, considering their accomplishments as well as their goals. While these judgments are inevitably subjective, the Fund endeavors to avoid companies that derive revenue from gambling or the production of alcohol, tobacco, weapons, or nuclear power. The Fund also does not invest in any company that derives its total
revenue primarily from non-consumer sales to the military. The Fund also seeks to avoid companies whose business materially involves the exploration and production of fossil fuels.
Please see the Statement of Additional Information for a detailed description of the Fund’s Enhanced ESG Criteria.
Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies.
The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.
As a sustainable fund, the Fund is required by the federal securities laws to have a policy, which it cannot change without providing investors at least 60 days' written notice, of investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities selected in accordance with its ESG criteria. The 80% test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding. In practice, the Portfolio Managers intend to hold only securities selected in accordance with the Fund's Enhanced ESG Criteria.
Valuation Sensitive Investing. In addition to employing traditional value criteria–that is, looking for value among companies whose stock prices are below their historical average, based on earnings, cash flow, or other financial measures–the Portfolio Managers may buy a company’s shares if they look more fully priced based on Wall Street consensus estimates of earnings, but still inexpensive relative to the Portfolio Managers’ estimates. The Portfolio Managers look for these companies to rise in price as they outperform Wall Street’s expectations, because they believe some aspects of the business have not been fully appreciated or appropriately priced by other investors.
Read More

NRARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -14.3% 35.6% 51.39%
1 Yr 5.9% -55.6% 38.6% 77.39%
3 Yr 3.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 68.15%
5 Yr -0.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 74.17%
10 Yr 0.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 72.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -64.5% 28.9% 82.25%
2021 5.6% -20.5% 152.6% 70.16%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 45.04%
2019 3.6% -8.3% 8.9% 86.81%
2018 -3.0% -13.5% 12.6% 53.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -20.5% 35.6% 46.15%
1 Yr 5.9% -55.6% 40.3% 68.17%
3 Yr 3.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 68.27%
5 Yr -0.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 78.73%
10 Yr 5.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 64.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -64.5% 28.9% 82.32%
2021 5.6% -20.5% 152.6% 70.16%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 44.96%
2019 3.6% -8.3% 8.9% 86.81%
2018 -3.0% -10.9% 12.6% 74.20%

NAV & Total Return History

NRARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NRARX Category Low Category High NRARX % Rank
Net Assets 1.53 B 177 K 1.21 T 44.39%
Number of Holdings 44 2 4154 86.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 623 M 288 K 270 B 41.79%
Weighting of Top 10 40.83% 1.8% 106.2% 19.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.64%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.03%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NRARX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 0.00% 130.24% 39.23%
Cash 		0.68% -102.29% 100.00% 59.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 88.90%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 89.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 88.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 88.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRARX % Rank
Technology 		26.25% 0.00% 48.94% 19.41%
Healthcare 		17.43% 0.00% 60.70% 15.14%
Financial Services 		13.86% 0.00% 55.59% 42.92%
Industrials 		11.51% 0.00% 29.90% 22.83%
Communication Services 		10.63% 0.00% 27.94% 14.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.00% 0.00% 30.33% 74.96%
Consumer Defense 		4.75% 0.00% 47.71% 86.91%
Utilities 		2.40% 0.00% 20.91% 58.75%
Real Estate 		2.21% 0.00% 31.91% 65.07%
Basic Materials 		1.95% 0.00% 25.70% 78.39%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 98.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRARX % Rank
US 		89.10% 0.00% 127.77% 82.75%
Non US 		10.22% 0.00% 32.38% 12.00%

NRARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NRARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 49.27% 22.38%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 2.00% 84.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 76.54%
Administrative Fee 0.26% 0.00% 0.85% 90.72%

Sales Fees

NRARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NRARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NRARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 496.00% 34.81%

NRARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NRARX Category Low Category High NRARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 96.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NRARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NRARX Category Low Category High NRARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.03% -54.00% 6.06% 85.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NRARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NRARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Hanson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Daniel Hanson, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in January 2022. Dan is the Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the U.S. Sustainable Equity team. Dan joined Neuberger Berman from Waddell & Reed and Ivy Investments, where he was Chief Investment Officer. Previously, he served as Head of Impact Investing for JANA Partners. Prior to that role, he was Partner and Head of U.S. Equities, and Co-Chair of the Investment Strategy Committee with Jarislowsky Fraser Global Investment Management. Previously, Dan spent 10 years at BlackRock where he launched and managed the firm’s first fundamental, active ESG strategy, the BlackRock Socially Responsible Equity strategy. Dan is involved in a number of initiatives in the area of governance, corporate reporting, and sustainable investing. Dan was a founding member of the board of directors of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (“SASB") in 2011. He served on the professional faculty of the University of California-Berkeley Haas School of Business, where he taught sustainable investing from 2016-2019. In that role, he was a judge for the Moskowitz Research Prize, which recognizes outstanding quantitative research in sustainable and responsible investing. Dan received his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and French from Middlebury College, and earned an MBA, Accounting and Analytic Finance, from The University of Chicago. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

