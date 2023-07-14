Home
Trending ETFs

NIOCX (Mutual Fund)

NIOCX (Mutual Fund)

Neuberger Berman International Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.24 -0.08 -0.65%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (NIOIX) Primary C (NIOCX) Retirement (NIORX) A (NIOAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman International Small Cap Fund

NIOCX | Fund

$12.24

$3.23 M

0.00%

$0.00

14.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

6.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$3.23 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 14.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NIOCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Bunan

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund invests mainly in common stocks of foreign companies, including companies in developed and emerging markets. The Fund defines a foreign company as one that is organized outside of the United States and conducts the majority of its business abroad. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a total market capitalization of no more than $5 billion at the time of purchase.
In picking stocks, the Portfolio Manager looks for what he believes to be well-managed and profitable companies that show growth potential and whose stock prices are undervalued. Factors in identifying these firms may include strong fundamentals, such as attractive cash flows and balance sheets, as well as prices that are reasonable in light of projected returns. The Portfolio Manager also considers the outlooks for various countries and sectors around the world, examining economic, market, social, and political conditions.
The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies and industries. Although the Fund has the flexibility to invest a significant portion of its assets in one country or region, it generally intends to remain well-diversified across countries and geographical regions. At times, the Portfolio Manager may emphasize certain sectors or industries that he believes offers a better risk/reward opportunity.
The Portfolio Manager follows a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.
The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, in small-capitalization companies, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
NIOCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NIOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -8.9% 20.7% 70.00%
1 Yr 6.2% -9.3% 33.0% 89.29%
3 Yr -0.2%* -19.6% 4.2% 23.85%
5 Yr -0.8%* -12.7% 5.5% 25.62%
10 Yr N/A* -10.4% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NIOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -46.4% -21.4% 50.00%
2021 4.8% -16.7% 7.9% 6.92%
2020 5.3% -0.5% 17.6% 56.15%
2019 6.3% 2.3% 9.5% 18.40%
2018 -5.1% -13.3% -0.7% 50.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NIOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -27.1% 20.7% 69.29%
1 Yr 6.2% -48.7% 33.0% 88.57%
3 Yr -0.2%* -14.4% 4.2% 24.62%
5 Yr -0.8%* -12.7% 5.5% 30.00%
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NIOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -46.4% -21.4% 50.00%
2021 4.8% -16.7% 7.9% 6.92%
2020 5.3% -0.5% 17.6% 56.15%
2019 6.3% 2.3% 9.5% 18.40%
2018 -5.1% -13.2% -0.6% 66.39%

NAV & Total Return History

NIOCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NIOCX Category Low Category High NIOCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.23 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 94.29%
Number of Holdings 121 30 1618 29.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 558 K 398 K 1.22 B 95.00%
Weighting of Top 10 17.22% 5.3% 48.4% 70.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Treasury MMkt Instl 4.50%
  2. Azbil Corp 2.20%
  3. Azbil Corp 2.20%
  4. Azbil Corp 2.20%
  5. Azbil Corp 2.20%
  6. Azbil Corp 2.20%
  7. Azbil Corp 2.20%
  8. Azbil Corp 2.20%
  9. Azbil Corp 2.20%
  10. Azbil Corp 2.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NIOCX % Rank
Stocks 		93.79% 82.89% 99.66% 85.71%
Cash 		6.21% 0.00% 17.11% 12.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 62.86%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 65.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 62.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 63.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NIOCX % Rank
Industrials 		31.34% 0.00% 40.13% 16.43%
Technology 		16.62% 6.70% 37.76% 51.43%
Healthcare 		13.54% 1.74% 29.97% 40.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.80% 1.31% 28.28% 39.29%
Basic Materials 		7.76% 0.00% 18.70% 36.43%
Financial Services 		7.65% 1.92% 22.28% 60.00%
Real Estate 		5.12% 0.00% 13.00% 27.86%
Consumer Defense 		4.69% 1.61% 17.90% 56.43%
Communication Services 		1.49% 1.49% 23.23% 97.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 81.43%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 9.29% 89.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NIOCX % Rank
Non US 		93.06% 71.19% 99.66% 60.71%
US 		0.73% 0.00% 23.33% 62.14%

NIOCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NIOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 14.29% 0.01% 22.37% 1.54%
Management Fee 1.11% 0.00% 1.75% 86.43%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.16%
Administrative Fee 0.26% 0.05% 0.26% 97.14%

Sales Fees

NIOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 66.67%

Trading Fees

NIOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NIOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 8.00% 316.00% 25.86%

NIOCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NIOCX Category Low Category High NIOCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 67.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NIOCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NIOCX Category Low Category High NIOCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.96% -1.81% 1.51% 91.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NIOCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NIOCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Bunan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2016

5.48

5.5%

David Bunan, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2008. David is a Portfolio Manager for the International Small Cap Equity strategy. In addition, he is a Senior Research Analyst on the Global Equity team covering Industrials and Chemicals sectors. Prior to joining the firm, David covered international equities for Tocqueville Asset Management. He began his career in 1998 in Paris as an equity analyst and also worked as a consultant. David received a Masters in Literature (Universite Paris-X), an Advanced Studies Degree in Philosophy from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (Paris) and an Executive MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

