To pursue its goal, the Fund invests mainly in common stocks of foreign companies, including companies in developed and emerging markets. The Fund defines a foreign company as one that is organized outside of the United States and conducts the majority of its business abroad. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a total market capitalization of no more than $5 billion at the time of purchase.

In picking stocks, the Portfolio Manager looks for what he believes to be well-managed and profitable companies that show growth potential and whose stock prices are undervalued. Factors in identifying these firms may include strong fundamentals, such as attractive cash flows and balance sheets, as well as prices that are reasonable in light of projected returns. The Portfolio Manager also considers the outlooks for various countries and sectors around the world, examining economic, market, social, and political conditions.

The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies and industries. Although the Fund has the flexibility to invest a significant portion of its assets in one country or region, it generally intends to remain well-diversified across countries and geographical regions. At times, the Portfolio Manager may emphasize certain sectors or industries that he believes offers a better risk/reward opportunity.

The Portfolio Manager follows a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.

The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, in small-capitalization companies, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.