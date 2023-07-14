Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.1%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$3.23 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.2%
Expense Ratio 13.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NIORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|66.43%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|76.43%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-19.6%
|4.2%
|13.85%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|15.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.4%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|NIORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NIORX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.23 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|95.00%
|Number of Holdings
|121
|30
|1618
|30.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|558 K
|398 K
|1.22 B
|95.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.22%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|70.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NIORX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.79%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|86.43%
|Cash
|6.21%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|13.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|63.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|65.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|64.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NIORX % Rank
|Industrials
|31.34%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|17.14%
|Technology
|16.62%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|52.14%
|Healthcare
|13.54%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|40.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.80%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|40.00%
|Basic Materials
|7.76%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|37.14%
|Financial Services
|7.65%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|60.71%
|Real Estate
|5.12%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|28.57%
|Consumer Defense
|4.69%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|57.14%
|Communication Services
|1.49%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|98.57%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|82.14%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|90.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NIORX % Rank
|Non US
|93.06%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|61.43%
|US
|0.73%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|62.86%
|NIORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|13.03%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|3.85%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|46.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.26%
|14.29%
|NIORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NIORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NIORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|26.72%
|NIORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NIORX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|68.57%
|NIORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NIORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NIORX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.25%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|36.30%
|NIORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2016
5.48
5.5%
David Bunan, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2008. David is a Portfolio Manager for the International Small Cap Equity strategy. In addition, he is a Senior Research Analyst on the Global Equity team covering Industrials and Chemicals sectors. Prior to joining the firm, David covered international equities for Tocqueville Asset Management. He began his career in 1998 in Paris as an equity analyst and also worked as a consultant. David received a Masters in Literature (Universite Paris-X), an Advanced Studies Degree in Philosophy from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (Paris) and an Executive MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
