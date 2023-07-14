Loomis Sayles - All Cap Growth segment - Under normal circumstances, the All Cap Growth segment of the Fund, managed by Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”), will invest primarily in equity securities, including common stocks and depositary receipts. This segment may invest in companies of any size. The segment normally invests across a wide range of sectors and industries. The segment’s portfolio manager employs a growth style of equity management that emphasizes companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The segment’s portfolio manager aims to invest in companies when they trade at a significant discount to the estimate of intrinsic value (i.e. companies with share prices trading significantly below what the portfolio manager believes the share price should be). The segment will consider selling a portfolio investment when the portfolio manager believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, when a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, when the portfolio manager believes the current price fully reflects intrinsic value, or for other investment reasons which the portfolio manager deems appropriate. Although certain equity securities purchased by the Loomis Sayles – All Cap Growth segment of the Fund may be issued by domestic companies incorporated outside of the United States, Loomis Sayles does not consider these securities to be foreign if they are included in the U.S. equity indices published by S&P Global Ratings or Russell Investments or if the security’s country of risk defined by Bloomberg is the United States.