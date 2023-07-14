Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
27.5%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$907 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.8%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|Harris Associates - Large Cap Value segment - Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Value segment of the Fund managed by Harris Associates L.P. (“Harris Associates”) will invest primarily in the common stocks of larger-capitalization companies that Harris Associates believes are trading at a substantial discount to the company’s “intrinsic value.” By “intrinsic value,” Harris Associates means its estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. Harris Associates believes that investing in securities priced significantly below what Harris Associates believes is a company’s intrinsic value presents the best opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives. Harris Associates usually sells a security when the price approaches its estimated value and monitors each holding and adjusts its price targets as warranted to reflect changes in the issuer’s fundamentals. In determining whether an issuer is a U.S. or foreign issuer for the Harris Associates – Large Cap Value segment, Harris Associates considers various factors, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency.
|•
|Loomis Sayles - All Cap Growth segment - Under normal circumstances, the All Cap Growth segment of the Fund, managed by Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”), will invest primarily in equity securities, including common stocks and depositary receipts. This segment may invest in companies of any size. The segment normally invests across a wide range of sectors and industries. The segment’s portfolio manager employs a growth style of equity management that emphasizes companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The segment’s portfolio manager aims to invest in companies when they trade at a significant discount to the estimate of intrinsic value (i.e. companies with share prices trading significantly below what the portfolio manager believes the share price should be). The segment will consider selling a portfolio investment when the portfolio manager believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, when a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, when the portfolio manager believes the current price fully reflects intrinsic value, or for other investment reasons which the portfolio manager deems appropriate. Although certain equity securities purchased by the Loomis Sayles – All Cap Growth segment of the Fund may be issued by domestic companies incorporated outside of the United States, Loomis Sayles does not consider these securities to be foreign if they are included in the U.S. equity indices published by S&P Global Ratings or Russell Investments or if the security’s country of risk defined by Bloomberg is the United States.
|•
|Invest in securities offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”).
|•
|Invest in convertible preferred stock and convertible debt securities.
|•
|Invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
|•
|Invest in fixed-income securities, including U.S. government bonds and below-investment grade fixed-income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”).
|•
|Hold securities of foreign issuers traded over-the-counter or on foreign exchanges, including securities in emerging markets and related currency hedging transactions.
|•
|Invest in equity securities of Canadian issuers.
|Period
|NEFSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|0.60%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|25.24%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|81.92%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|79.21%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|63.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|NEFSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|94.99%
|2021
|5.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|73.88%
|2020
|2.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|77.24%
|2019
|4.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|77.94%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|63.69%
|Period
|NEFSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|0.53%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|19.29%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|82.45%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|81.68%
|10 Yr
|7.0%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|47.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|NEFSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|94.99%
|2021
|5.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|73.88%
|2020
|2.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|77.16%
|2019
|4.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|77.94%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|73.59%
|NEFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEFSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|907 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|54.34%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|2
|4154
|67.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|294 M
|288 K
|270 B
|53.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.80%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|63.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEFSX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.10%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|88.30%
|Cash
|3.89%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|10.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|71.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|72.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|69.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|69.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEFSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.97%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|4.41%
|Technology
|16.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|87.29%
|Communication Services
|15.29%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|4.03%
|Healthcare
|14.85%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|38.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.77%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|46.88%
|Energy
|7.76%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|6.93%
|Consumer Defense
|6.73%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|54.41%
|Industrials
|4.63%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|97.72%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|96.96%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|96.88%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|99.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEFSX % Rank
|US
|90.05%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|80.05%
|Non US
|6.05%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|21.23%
|NEFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|29.43%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|89.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.68%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|NEFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|28.66%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NEFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NEFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|38.72%
|NEFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEFSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.09%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|85.83%
|NEFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NEFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEFSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.25%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|91.11%
|NEFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2019
|$2.959
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
William Nygren is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Harris Associates L.P. He joined Harris Associates in 1983 as an investment analyst and later served as the firm’s director of research. Previously, he was an investment analyst with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Mr. Nygren earned a BS in accounting from the University of Minnesota (1980) and an MS in finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Applied Security Analysis Program (1981). He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
M. Colin Hudson, CFA, is a Vice President, portfolio manager and analyst of Harris Associates L.P.. He joined Harris Associates L.P. in 2005. Mr. Hudson holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University (1999), an M.S. in Geology from Indiana University (1995) and a B.A. in Economics from DePauw University (1992).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Michael Mangan is Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of Private Wealth Management at Harris Associates L.P. He joined the firm in 1997 and has over 28 years of investment experience. Previously, Mr. Mangan worked at Stein Roe & Farnham managing portfolios for institutions and individuals and served as senior auditor at Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was with 1st Source Bank and First Bank Milwaukee N.A. Mr. Mangan received his BBA from the University of Iowa in 1985 and his MBA from Northwestern University in 1992. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Mr. Nicolas joined the Harris Associates L.P. as an analyst in 2013. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin—Madison (2002).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
