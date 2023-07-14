Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

26.7%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.5%

Net Assets

$907 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NECCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis Funds Trust I U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 07, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aziz Hamzaogullari

Fund Description

The Fund ordinarily invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in equity securities, including common stocks and preferred stocks. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund’s approach to equity investing combines the styles of two subadvisers in selecting securities for each of the Fund’s segments. The segments and their subadvisers are listed below.
Harris Associates - Large Cap Value segment - Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Value segment of the Fund managed by Harris Associates L.P. (“Harris Associates”) will invest primarily in the common stocks of larger-capitalization companies that Harris Associates believes are trading at a substantial discount to the company’s “intrinsic value.” By “intrinsic value,” Harris Associates means its estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. Harris Associates believes that investing in securities priced significantly below what Harris Associates believes is a company’s intrinsic value presents the best opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives. Harris Associates usually sells a security when the price approaches its estimated value and monitors each holding and adjusts its price targets as warranted to reflect changes in the issuer’s fundamentals. In determining whether an issuer is a U.S. or foreign issuer for the Harris Associates – Large Cap Value segment, Harris Associates considers various factors, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. 
Loomis Sayles - All Cap Growth segment - Under normal circumstances, the All Cap Growth segment of the Fund, managed by Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”), will invest primarily in equity securities, including common stocks and depositary receipts. This segment may invest in companies of any size. The segment normally invests across a wide range of sectors and industries. The segment’s portfolio manager employs a growth style of equity management that emphasizes companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The segment’s portfolio manager aims to invest in companies when they trade at a significant discount to the estimate of intrinsic value (i.e. companies with share prices trading significantly below what the portfolio manager believes the share price should be). The segment will consider selling a portfolio investment when the portfolio manager believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, when a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, when the portfolio manager believes the current price fully reflects intrinsic value, or for other investment reasons which the portfolio manager deems appropriate. Although certain equity securities purchased by the Loomis Sayles – All Cap Growth segment of the Fund may be issued by domestic companies incorporated outside of the United States, Loomis Sayles does not consider these securities to be foreign if they are included in the U.S. equity indices published by S&P Global Ratings or Russell Investments or if the security’s country of risk defined by Bloomberg is the United States. 
Subject to the allocation policy adopted by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, Natixis Advisors generally allocates capital invested in the Fund equally (i.e., 50%) between its two segments. Under the allocation policy, Natixis Advisors may also allocate capital away from or towards each segment from time to time and may reallocate capital between the segments. Each subadviser manages its segment of the Fund’s assets in accordance with its distinct investment style and strategy. 
The Fund may also: 
Invest in securities offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”). 
Invest in convertible preferred stock and convertible debt securities. 
Invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). 
Invest in fixed-income securities, including U.S. government bonds and below-investment grade fixed-income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). 
Hold securities of foreign issuers traded over-the-counter or on foreign exchanges, including securities in emerging markets and related currency hedging transactions. 
Invest in equity securities of Canadian issuers. 
NECCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NECCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.7% -14.3% 35.6% 0.75%
1 Yr -0.4% -55.6% 38.6% 92.49%
3 Yr -11.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 98.12%
5 Yr -10.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 97.69%
10 Yr -5.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 97.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NECCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.5% -64.5% 28.9% 99.17%
2021 -0.2% -20.5% 152.6% 93.57%
2020 -1.1% -13.9% 183.6% 95.80%
2019 2.6% -8.3% 8.9% 93.83%
2018 -4.5% -13.5% 12.6% 82.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NECCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.7% -20.5% 35.6% 0.60%
1 Yr -0.4% -55.6% 40.3% 86.64%
3 Yr -11.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 98.08%
5 Yr -10.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 98.26%
10 Yr 1.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 87.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NECCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.5% -64.5% 28.9% 99.17%
2021 -0.2% -20.5% 152.6% 93.57%
2020 -1.1% -13.9% 183.6% 95.72%
2019 2.6% -8.3% 8.9% 93.83%
2018 -3.9% -10.9% 12.6% 86.04%

NAV & Total Return History

NECCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NECCX Category Low Category High NECCX % Rank
Net Assets 907 M 177 K 1.21 T 54.12%
Number of Holdings 70 2 4154 66.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 294 M 288 K 270 B 53.71%
Weighting of Top 10 28.80% 1.8% 106.2% 63.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.16%
  2. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.25%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.20%
  4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.11%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 3.10%
  6. EOG Resources Inc 3.01%
  7. Bank of America Corp 2.69%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 2.46%
  9. Monster Beverage Corp 2.36%
  10. Ally Financial Inc 2.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NECCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.10% 0.00% 130.24% 88.00%
Cash 		3.89% -102.29% 100.00% 10.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 15.75%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 16.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 10.59%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 11.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NECCX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.97% 0.00% 55.59% 4.19%
Technology 		16.00% 0.00% 48.94% 87.06%
Communication Services 		15.29% 0.00% 27.94% 3.81%
Healthcare 		14.85% 0.00% 60.70% 38.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.77% 0.00% 30.33% 46.35%
Energy 		7.76% 0.00% 41.64% 6.70%
Consumer Defense 		6.73% 0.00% 47.71% 53.96%
Industrials 		4.63% 0.00% 29.90% 97.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 86.68%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 87.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 94.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NECCX % Rank
US 		90.05% 0.00% 127.77% 79.82%
Non US 		6.05% 0.00% 32.38% 21.01%

NECCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NECCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.01% 49.27% 6.82%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 85.04%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 83.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

NECCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 16.15%

Trading Fees

NECCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NECCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 496.00% 36.86%

NECCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NECCX Category Low Category High NECCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 53.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NECCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NECCX Category Low Category High NECCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.99% -54.00% 6.06% 98.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NECCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NECCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aziz Hamzaogullari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.

William Nygren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

William Nygren is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Harris Associates L.P. He joined Harris Associates in 1983 as an investment analyst and later served as the firm’s director of research. Previously, he was an investment analyst with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Mr. Nygren earned a BS in accounting from the University of Minnesota (1980) and an MS in finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Applied Security Analysis Program (1981). He is a CFA® charterholder.

M. Colin Hudson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

M. Colin Hudson, CFA, is a Vice President, portfolio manager and analyst of Harris Associates L.P.. He joined Harris Associates L.P. in 2005. Mr. Hudson holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University (1999), an M.S. in Geology from Indiana University (1995) and a B.A. in Economics from DePauw University (1992).

Michael Mangan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Michael Mangan is Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of Private Wealth Management at Harris Associates L.P. He joined the firm in 1997 and has over 28 years of investment experience. Previously, Mr. Mangan worked at Stein Roe & Farnham managing portfolios for institutions and individuals and served as senior auditor at Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was with 1st Source Bank and First Bank Milwaukee N.A. Mr. Mangan received his BBA from the University of Iowa in 1985 and his MBA from Northwestern University in 1992. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA® charterholder.

Michael Nicolas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2020

2.34

2.3%

Mr. Nicolas joined the Harris Associates L.P. as an analyst in 2013. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin—Madison (2002).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

