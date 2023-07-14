Home
Trending ETFs

MYITX (Mutual Fund)

MYITX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

22.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$192 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 117.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$15,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MYITX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay WMC International Research Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    1857684
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan White

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies, including securities of emerging market country issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Subadvisor seeks to develop a portfolio that is generally broadly diversified across issuers, industries, countries, market capitalizations, and styles. The Fund’s portfolio therefore includes stocks that are considered to be either growth stocks or value stocks. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers. The Subadvisor will invest in small, mid, and large capitalization companies.

Effective March 5, 2021, the Fund replaced its subadvisor and modified its principal investment strategies. In the process of implementing the new principal investment strategies and investment process, the Fund experienced a high level of portfolio turnover.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor allocates the portfolio’s assets across a variety of industries, selecting companies in each industry based on its proprietary research. In analyzing a prospective investment for the Fund, the Subadvisor utilizes a “bottom-up” approach, which is the use of fundamental analysis to identify specific securities for purchase or sale. Fundamental analysis of a company involves the assessment of a variety of factors, including the company’s business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and other related measures or indicators of valuation and growth potential. The Subadvisor may consider selling a security when it believes the stock has become overvalued relative to its underlying fundamentals, when the company does not meet the Subadvisor’s expectations or when the Subadvisor believes the underlying thesis for holding the stock has changed. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

Read More

MYITX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MYITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% 2.1% 19.2% 47.60%
1 Yr 22.5% -20.6% 27.8% 8.31%
3 Yr 3.6%* -14.8% 25.3% 52.31%
5 Yr -3.2%* -9.9% 60.8% 91.81%
10 Yr -0.9%* -6.0% 9.9% 92.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MYITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -43.6% 71.3% 44.41%
2021 3.8% -15.4% 9.4% 30.65%
2020 -0.1% -10.4% 121.9% 96.53%
2019 1.5% -0.5% 8.5% 98.07%
2018 -6.3% -13.0% 0.0% 95.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MYITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -16.4% 19.2% 47.46%
1 Yr 22.5% -27.2% 27.8% 8.31%
3 Yr 3.6%* -14.8% 25.3% 51.36%
5 Yr -3.2%* -9.9% 60.8% 92.67%
10 Yr 0.5%* -2.7% 10.2% 89.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MYITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -43.6% 71.3% 44.41%
2021 3.8% -15.4% 9.4% 30.65%
2020 -0.1% -10.4% 121.9% 96.53%
2019 1.5% -0.5% 8.5% 98.07%
2018 -6.3% -13.0% 0.0% 96.34%

NAV & Total Return History

MYITX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MYITX Category Low Category High MYITX % Rank
Net Assets 192 M 1.02 M 369 B 76.47%
Number of Holdings 233 1 10801 39.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.5 M 0 34.5 B 77.01%
Weighting of Top 10 21.87% 1.9% 101.9% 55.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Shell PLC 2.81%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MYITX % Rank
Stocks 		98.32% 0.00% 122.60% 46.06%
Cash 		1.68% -65.15% 100.00% 50.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 35.68%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 58.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 29.34%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 37.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MYITX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.26% 0.00% 47.75% 21.44%
Technology 		17.00% 0.00% 36.32% 6.76%
Industrials 		11.21% 5.17% 99.49% 86.91%
Healthcare 		10.63% 0.00% 21.01% 66.19%
Consumer Defense 		9.22% 0.00% 32.29% 52.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.96% 0.00% 36.36% 80.86%
Basic Materials 		7.58% 0.00% 23.86% 63.74%
Energy 		5.18% 0.00% 16.89% 44.60%
Communication Services 		4.88% 0.00% 21.69% 77.41%
Utilities 		3.60% 0.00% 13.68% 21.73%
Real Estate 		2.49% 0.00% 14.59% 35.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MYITX % Rank
Non US 		96.08% 0.00% 125.24% 43.16%
US 		2.24% -7.78% 68.98% 41.47%

MYITX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MYITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 26.51% 27.06%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 64.74%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

MYITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 45.05%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MYITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MYITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 117.00% 2.00% 247.00% 92.77%

MYITX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MYITX Category Low Category High MYITX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.47% 0.00% 13.15% 28.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MYITX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MYITX Category Low Category High MYITX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.09% -0.93% 6.38% 71.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MYITX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MYITX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2021

1.24

1.2%

Jonathan G. White is Managing Director and Director, Research Portfolios of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 1999. In his role, he is responsible for broad oversight of the firm’s suite of diversified and sector analyst-managed investment approaches, including risk management and implementation, and acts as a representative for these products with clients and prospects. He also manages our customized research approaches, including Global Islamic Research Equity and Global Research Equity High Dividend Yield, and is a member of the Global Perspectives investment team. Prior to his current position, Jon was manager of equity portfolio coordination for the firm. Before joining Wellington Management in 1999, he spent several years at Putnam Investments, serving as portfolio coordinator for the Emerging Markets Equity Department, manager for Pricing Operations, and supervisor, senior fund accountant, and fund accountant for Mutual Fund Accounting Operations (1994 – 1999). Jon received his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2002) and his BBA in finance, cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts (1994). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Mary Pryshlak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2021

1.24

1.2%

Ms. Pryshlak is Senior Managing Director and Director of Global Industry Research of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

