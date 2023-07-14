Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
22.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$192 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.9%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 117.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies, including securities of emerging market country issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
The Subadvisor seeks to develop a portfolio that is generally broadly diversified across issuers, industries, countries, market capitalizations, and styles. The Fund’s portfolio therefore includes stocks that are considered to be either growth stocks or value stocks. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers. The Subadvisor will invest in small, mid, and large capitalization companies.
Effective March 5, 2021, the Fund replaced its subadvisor and modified its principal investment strategies. In the process of implementing the new principal investment strategies and investment process, the Fund experienced a high level of portfolio turnover.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor allocates the portfolio’s assets across a variety of industries, selecting companies in each industry based on its proprietary research. In analyzing a prospective investment for the Fund, the Subadvisor utilizes a “bottom-up” approach, which is the use of fundamental analysis to identify specific securities for purchase or sale. Fundamental analysis of a company involves the assessment of a variety of factors, including the company’s business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and other related measures or indicators of valuation and growth potential. The Subadvisor may consider selling a security when it believes the stock has become overvalued relative to its underlying fundamentals, when the company does not meet the Subadvisor’s expectations or when the Subadvisor believes the underlying thesis for holding the stock has changed. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.
|Period
|MYIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|44.77%
|1 Yr
|22.5%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|8.17%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|52.91%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|91.97%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|92.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|MYIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|44.84%
|2021
|3.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|31.09%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|96.38%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|98.23%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|95.82%
|Period
|MYIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|44.63%
|1 Yr
|22.5%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|8.17%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|51.97%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|92.83%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|86.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|MYIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|44.84%
|2021
|3.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|31.09%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|96.38%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|98.23%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|96.69%
|MYIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MYIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|192 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|76.61%
|Number of Holdings
|233
|1
|10801
|39.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|45.5 M
|0
|34.5 B
|77.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.87%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|55.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MYIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.32%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|46.76%
|Cash
|1.68%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|51.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|96.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|96.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|96.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|96.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MYIIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.26%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|21.58%
|Technology
|17.00%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|6.91%
|Industrials
|11.21%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|87.05%
|Healthcare
|10.63%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|66.33%
|Consumer Defense
|9.22%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|53.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.96%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|81.01%
|Basic Materials
|7.58%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|63.88%
|Energy
|5.18%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|45.32%
|Communication Services
|4.88%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|78.13%
|Utilities
|3.60%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|21.87%
|Real Estate
|2.49%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|35.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MYIIX % Rank
|Non US
|96.08%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|43.30%
|US
|2.24%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|41.61%
|MYIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.02%
|26.51%
|55.31%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|73.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MYIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MYIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MYIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|117.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|92.93%
|MYIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MYIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.74%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|24.09%
|MYIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MYIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MYIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.26%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|61.67%
|MYIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2020
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.752
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.443
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2021
1.24
1.2%
Jonathan G. White is Managing Director and Director, Research Portfolios of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 1999. In his role, he is responsible for broad oversight of the firm’s suite of diversified and sector analyst-managed investment approaches, including risk management and implementation, and acts as a representative for these products with clients and prospects. He also manages our customized research approaches, including Global Islamic Research Equity and Global Research Equity High Dividend Yield, and is a member of the Global Perspectives investment team. Prior to his current position, Jon was manager of equity portfolio coordination for the firm. Before joining Wellington Management in 1999, he spent several years at Putnam Investments, serving as portfolio coordinator for the Emerging Markets Equity Department, manager for Pricing Operations, and supervisor, senior fund accountant, and fund accountant for Mutual Fund Accounting Operations (1994 – 1999). Jon received his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2002) and his BBA in finance, cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts (1994). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2021
1.24
1.2%
Ms. Pryshlak is Senior Managing Director and Director of Global Industry Research of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...