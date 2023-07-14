Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies, including securities of emerging market country issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Subadvisor seeks to develop a portfolio that is generally broadly diversified across issuers, industries, countries, market capitalizations, and styles. The Fund’s portfolio therefore includes stocks that are considered to be either growth stocks or value stocks. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers. The Subadvisor will invest in small, mid, and large capitalization companies.

Effective March 5, 2021, the Fund replaced its subadvisor and modified its principal investment strategies. In the process of implementing the new principal investment strategies and investment process, the Fund experienced a high level of portfolio turnover.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor allocates the portfolio’s assets across a variety of industries, selecting companies in each industry based on its proprietary research. In analyzing a prospective investment for the Fund, the Subadvisor utilizes a “bottom-up” approach, which is the use of fundamental analysis to identify specific securities for purchase or sale. Fundamental analysis of a company involves the assessment of a variety of factors, including the company’s business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and other related measures or indicators of valuation and growth potential. The Subadvisor may consider selling a security when it believes the stock has become overvalued relative to its underlying fundamentals, when the company does not meet the Subadvisor’s expectations or when the Subadvisor believes the underlying thesis for holding the stock has changed. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.