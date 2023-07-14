Home
Trending ETFs

MFS Total Return Fund

mutual fund
MTRRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.25 -0.1 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (MSFRX) Primary B (MTRBX) C (MTRCX) Inst (MTRIX) Retirement (MTRRX) Retirement (MSFJX) Retirement (MSFHX) Retirement (MSFFX) Retirement (MSFKX)
Vitals

YTD Return

4.0%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$7.98 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 112.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MTRRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Gorham

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) invests the fund’s assets in equity securities and debt instruments. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer. Debt instruments include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, securitized instruments (including mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities), and other obligations to repay money borrowed. MFS generally invests approximately 60% of the fund’s assets in equity securities and approximately 40% of the fund's assets in debt instruments. These weightings do not reflect the fund's cash balance and can vary over time due to market movements and cash flows.

Of the fund's investments in equity securities, MFS focuses on investing the fund's assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).

MFS normally invests a portion of the fund’s assets in income-producing equity securities.

While MFS may invest the equity portion of the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.

Of the fund’s investments in debt instruments, MFS generally invests substantially all of these investments in investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS may purchase or sell securities for the fund on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and instruments. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers and instruments may also be considered.

MTRRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MTRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -8.3% 18.1% 83.45%
1 Yr 2.6% -13.3% 143.9% 68.47%
3 Yr -0.6%* -8.0% 25.7% 54.72%
5 Yr 0.3%* -9.8% 24.3% 39.69%
10 Yr 1.3%* -6.1% 9.0% 31.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MTRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -34.7% 92.4% 14.86%
2021 2.5% -6.1% 19.5% 52.37%
2020 0.8% -7.5% 11.8% 84.94%
2019 3.8% 0.1% 14.9% 22.53%
2018 -2.1% -12.6% 0.0% 37.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MTRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -11.9% 18.1% 82.90%
1 Yr 2.6% -13.3% 143.9% 68.02%
3 Yr -0.6%* -8.0% 25.7% 55.07%
5 Yr 1.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 35.88%
10 Yr 3.9%* -6.1% 11.0% 28.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MTRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -34.7% 92.4% 14.86%
2021 2.5% -6.1% 19.5% 52.37%
2020 0.8% -7.5% 11.8% 84.94%
2019 3.9% 0.1% 14.9% 18.26%
2018 -1.2% -12.6% 0.2% 26.96%

NAV & Total Return History

MTRRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MTRRX Category Low Category High MTRRX % Rank
Net Assets 7.98 B 658 K 207 B 13.78%
Number of Holdings 914 2 15351 15.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.27 B 660 K 48.5 B 30.93%
Weighting of Top 10 22.55% 8.4% 105.0% 78.68%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MTRRX % Rank
Stocks 		58.02% 0.00% 99.40% 58.45%
Bonds 		41.03% 0.00% 116.75% 15.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.73% 0.00% 27.92% 13.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.36% 0.00% 23.84% 72.21%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 85.56%
Cash 		-0.13% -16.75% 81.51% 95.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MTRRX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.75% 0.00% 38.77% 2.46%
Healthcare 		17.88% 0.00% 29.35% 9.43%
Industrials 		14.78% 0.00% 24.37% 4.51%
Technology 		13.52% 0.00% 44.21% 86.34%
Consumer Defense 		9.15% 0.00% 19.93% 14.34%
Communication Services 		5.82% 0.00% 23.67% 76.78%
Utilities 		4.06% 0.00% 99.55% 23.91%
Energy 		3.67% 0.00% 85.65% 76.09%
Basic Materials 		3.53% 0.00% 33.35% 68.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.34% 0.00% 19.36% 93.58%
Real Estate 		0.49% 0.00% 65.01% 91.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MTRRX % Rank
US 		53.23% -1.65% 98.67% 33.38%
Non US 		4.79% 0.00% 37.06% 69.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MTRRX % Rank
Securitized 		35.00% 0.00% 92.13% 7.49%
Corporate 		31.29% 0.00% 98.21% 47.55%
Government 		30.54% 0.00% 97.26% 48.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.58% 0.14% 100.00% 97.00%
Municipal 		0.60% 0.00% 24.80% 30.38%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 81.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MTRRX % Rank
US 		36.81% 0.00% 62.18% 13.22%
Non US 		4.22% 0.00% 84.73% 41.01%

MTRRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MTRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 17.63% 41.81%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.83% 47.70%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 67.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

MTRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MTRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MTRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 112.00% 0.00% 343.00% 84.48%

MTRRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MTRRX Category Low Category High MTRRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.86% 0.00% 8.35% 26.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MTRRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MTRRX Category Low Category High MTRRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.07% -2.34% 19.41% 54.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MTRRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

MTRRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Gorham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 2002

20.37

20.4%

Steven R. Gorham, CFA, is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the value and global balanced portfolios of our mutual funds, variable annuities, and institutional investment products. Steve joined MFS in 1989 as a teleservices representative and became a member of the Financial Advisor Division sales desk in 1991. In 1992 he joined the Equity Research Department, and he became a research analyst in 1993 and an investment officer in 1996. He was named portfolio manager in 2000.

Joshua Marston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2008

13.53

13.5%

Joshua P. Marston, Portfolio Manager, is an Investment Officer, Director of Fixed Income, and Director of Structured & Financial Research at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Josh's responsibilities include managing MFS' fixed income portfolio management team as well as oversight of MFS' structured product strategy, dedicated structured product portfolios, and portfolio management responsibilities for several of the firm's other fixed income strategies. Mr. Marston has been employed in the investment area of MFS since 1999 as a credit analyst.

Henry Peabody

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Henry Peabody, CFA - Investment Officer - Fixed Income Portfolio Manager - As a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk assessment and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2019 - Previous experience includes 6 years as Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Eaton Vance Management; 3 years as Vice President, Research Analyst at Merganser Capital Management; 6 years as Research Analyst and Trader at Emerson Investment Management. - Member of several portfolio management teams, primarily focused on US credit investing in core, core plus, global aggregate, global aggregate opportunistic and global credit strategies - Affiliations include Boston Security Analyst's Society, CFA Institute - Boston College, Carroll School of Management, Master of Business Administration - Trinity College, Bachelor of Arts

Alexander Mackey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Alexander M. Mackey, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager with MFS Investment Management(r) (MFS(r)). He has portfolio management responsibilities on the firm's limited duration and multi-sector fixed income strategies. He also has research analyst responsibilities. Alexander joined MFS in 1998 as a financial control assistant and was promoted to section manager in 2000. He joined the Fixed Income Department as a research associate in 2001 was promoted to fixed income research analyst in 2004. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2017. Alexander has a bachelor's degree from Trinity College and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston.

Johnathan Munko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Johnathan P. Munko is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager for the Total Return and Global Value strategies at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). In this role, he is responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. He also participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Johnathan joined MFS in 2010 as an equity research analyst following his participation in the firm's Summer MBA Internship program in 2009. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2019 and served as the US financial services sector leader as part of his analyst duties for three years. He previously served as a senior associate at PwC for two years, following three years as an associate. He began his career in the financial services industry in 2003. Johnathan earned a Bachelor of Science degree magna cum laude in accounting and computer science from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

